Verstappen Fastest Friday At The Red Bull Ring

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 16 days ago

SPIELBERG, Austria – Max Verstappen swept the opening two practices for the Formula One Styrian Grand Prix Friday at the Red Bull Ring. The Formula One championship leader set the fastest time of the day during the second session, topping the charts with a quick lap of 1:05.412 aboard his Red Bull Racing. However, Lewis Hamilton had a fastest lap during the second practice that was deleted due to a track limits violation, so the practice charts are slightly misleading.

