Cemiplimab Approved in Europe for PD-L1+ NSCLC, Basal Cell Carcinoma

By Gina Mauro
onclive.com
 15 days ago

The European Commission has granted approval to cemiplimab for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer whose tumor cells have at least 50% PD-L1 expression and no EGFR, ALK, or ROS1 aberrations and are ineligible for definitive chemoradiation. The European Commission has granted approval...

www.onclive.com
