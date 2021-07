I’m a huge proponent of productivity tools and resources. Each time I write something up promoting Chrome extensions, apps, or just tips and tricks for Chromebook users to get the most out of their devices, the feedback I receive is that you’re all very much interested as well. Today, I wanted to draw your attention to something I’ve been using lately. While Chrome OS has recently gained the ability to mark up screenshots directly through its media app, it has its limitations, and there’s currently no feature directly from Google that allows you to do so across operating systems.