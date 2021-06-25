Rihanna Covered Up the Matching Shark Tattoo She Got With Drake, So Sorry to That Man

It's been years since Rihanna announced her album R9 and at this point, it seems more than unlikely that it'll be seeing the light of day. The singer hasn't offered any update in recent times. Not only that but she's also been poking fun at fans that it might not ever be released. At least, not anytime soon. However, she was recently spotted in the studio with her beau A$AP Rocky, leading people to believe that she might actually be wrapping up the project soon.