Rihanna Covered Up the Matching Shark Tattoo She Got With Drake, So Sorry to That Man
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been the talk of the internet thanks to their latest outing in New York City this week, but as some of us sat back and admired the singer's sexy, all-pink ensemble for the night — fuzzy bucket hat and all — other eagle-eyed fans noticed something else that was quite . . . different . . . about her. Upon closer inspection of her left ankle, it appears that Rihanna has covered up the camouflage shark tattoo that she got with Drake (who has the same design on his arm) a few years ago when the artists dated.