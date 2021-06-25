Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Rihanna Covered Up the Matching Shark Tattoo She Got With Drake, So Sorry to That Man

By Danielle Jackson
PopSugar
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna and A$AP Rocky have been the talk of the internet thanks to their latest outing in New York City this week, but as some of us sat back and admired the singer's sexy, all-pink ensemble for the night — fuzzy bucket hat and all — other eagle-eyed fans noticed something else that was quite . . . different . . . about her. Upon closer inspection of her left ankle, it appears that Rihanna has covered up the camouflage shark tattoo that she got with Drake (who has the same design on his arm) a few years ago when the artists dated.

www.popsugar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Camouflage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Drake's Flirting With BIA On Instagram Live

Drake and Nicki Minaj have a close friendship that dates back to their time as the fresh new faces of Hip Hop in Lil Wayne’s Young Money collective in the early 2010s. Years later, their friendship hasn’t missed a step as they were recently hanging out with each other and possibly recording new music at Nicki’s house.
New York City, NYhotnewhiphop.com

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Spotted Shooting Music Video In NYC

It's been years since Rihanna announced her album R9 and at this point, it seems more than unlikely that it'll be seeing the light of day. The singer hasn't offered any update in recent times. Not only that but she's also been poking fun at fans that it might not ever be released. At least, not anytime soon. However, she was recently spotted in the studio with her beau A$AP Rocky, leading people to believe that she might actually be wrapping up the project soon.
MusicPosted by
Page Six

Lil Kim challenges Nicki Minaj to Verzuz battle, fans choose sides

Lil Kim, music’s veteran self-anointed Queen Bee, is ready to go crown-to-crown in a Verzuz battle with heralded “Queen” MC Nicki Minaj. Sounding the trumpets of lyrical warfare against the “Anaconda” crooner during the 2021 BET Awards pre-show Sunday, Kim, 46, unhesitatingly challenged Minaj, 38, to a hit-for-hit duel in order to formally determine whose chart-topping songs reign supreme.
MusicPitchfork

Nicki Minaj and Bia Share “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”: Listen

Nicki Minaj has joined Bia on a new remix of the Los Angeles–based rapper’s single “Whole Lotta Money.” The song first appeared on Bia’s EP For Certain, which was released late last year. Bia appeared on Instagram Live with Nicki Minaj just before the song was released. Listen to the track below.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Chanel West Coast reveals Nicki Minaj was the reason she left Young Money

Former Young Money member Chanel West Coast recently sat down Shirley Ju on the “Shirley Temple” podcast and discussed why things didn’t work out with the label after initially planning to sign with Lil Wayne. Chanel was highly touted by Wayne and was managed by Young Money in 2012 before leaving the company after only releasing a mixtape, Now You Know.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Nicki Minaj Shares New Pics Of Her Adorable Son

The femcee wears many things well – including motherhood. Minaj, 38, welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty in October and has largely been private when it comes to their son. However, as she continues her return to the spotlight, the Rap royal is also shining a light on...
Louisiana StatePosted by
rolling out

Man sneaks into Rihanna’s LA home

Rihanna had an unwanted visitor at her Los Angeles home. Cops were called to one of Rihanna’s LA-area homes after getting a call reporting a trespasser on the grounds in the early morning hours of July 7, according to TMZ. When the cops arrived they were notified the alleged perp...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Covers Up In Nothing But A Blanket As She Lounges In Bed In Rome — Photo

Kim Kardashian (almost) bared it all for a sexy snapshot taken in what seems to be her hotel room in Rome, Italy. Kim Kardashian, 40, is looking sexy as ever during her getaway to Rome, Italy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed on a bed in the Italian city wearing nothing but a white blanket for a fierce snapshot she shared to Instagram on Thursday, July 1. Kim’s stunning black wavy hair only added to her remarkable look. She captioned her post: “Good Morning Rome, Good Night LA.”
MusicHOT 97

Nicki Minaj Apologized To T-Pain & Explains Why She Ghosted Him!

T Pain told a story about how Nicki Minaj ghosted him back in 2007. Around this time, Nicki was dropping mixtapes, heating up the streets. According to the “Buy You A Drank” rapper, he reached out to Nicki to make music. T-Pain said she turned him down because she was working on her stuff. He claims he took the rejection as “disheartening.”
MusicElle

J-Lo Moves On From A Past Relationship In Her New Song 'Cambia El Paso'

J-Lo wants us to dance away the pain of a breakup. The pop star just released her highly-anticipated new song 'Cambia El Paso'. Lopez has been teasing the track, a collaboration with reggaeton artist Rauw Alejandro, since last May, when she promised 'sexy summer fun'. J-Lo has delivered, with this Spanish-language dance track that tells the story of a woman who leaves an undeserving man.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Cardi B Rocks An Ornate Flower Headpiece & Custom Rainbow Birkin On Flight Out Of NYC

Cardi B was spotted at a New York City airport, catching a flight while rocking an elaborate floral headpiece and loose sweats to hide her growing baby bump. Trust Cardi B to make sweats look chic! The “WAP” hitmaker, who recently revealed she was expecting her second child with husband Offset, 29, was spotted at JFK airport in New York City on July 9, wearing a loose brown hoodie and baggy orange sweatpants. The rapper also added some flair to her ‘fit by rocking an elaborate floral arrangement on her head, which was poking out of her hoodie.
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?

Comments / 0

Community Policy