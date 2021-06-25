Cancel
Motorsports

NASCAR Hall Of Famer & Xfinity Series Champ Jack Ingram, 84

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. — Jack Ingram, a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014, has died at the age of 84. “There is no better way to describe Jack Ingram than ‘Iron Man.’ Jack was a fixture at short tracks across the Southeast most days of the week, racing anywhere and everywhere,” said NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France. “He dominated the Late Model Sportsman division like few others. He set the bar for excellence in the Xfinity Series as its Most Popular Driver in 1982 and champion in 1985. Jack was an old school racer and his work on his own car helped propel him to victory lane hundreds of times. Of our current 58 NASCAR Hall of Fame members, he is one of only six that was elected based on his career and contributions in the grassroots level of our sport. On behalf of the France family and NASCAR, I offer my condolences to the friends and family of NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram.”

www.speedsport.com
