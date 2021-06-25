‘Loki’: Tom Hiddleston Explains the ‘Love Is a Dagger’ Metaphor Meaning
Loki and the Loki Variant are getting to know each other better. In season 1 episode 3 of Loki on Disney+, the God of Mischief and Sylvie shared their theories about love. The conversation led to an exciting reveal about Loki’s sexuality. But it also led to a surprisingly sentimental moment. After getting drunk on a literal train to salvation, Loki tells Sylvie that “love is a dagger.” Tom Hiddleston explained the metaphor in a recent interview, as did writer Michael Waldron.www.cheatsheet.com