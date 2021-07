Move on, kings; it’s time for the queens to reign. In “Queenpins” (a fun play on Kingpins, obviously), Kristen Bell plays a struggling housewife who can’t get by. She feels like the system is rigged against working-class folks like herself, and the only way to get ahead is to cut some corners. What soon evolves from this fleetingly empowering but dangerous ethos is a criminal counterfeit coupon ring that she creates with her best friend, played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste, best known for her memorable roles in “Killing Eve,” “The Good Place,” and more. Hot on their trail is inept and ineffectual law enforcement officers played by Paul Walter Hauser and Vince Vaughn.