How To Feel Great For Summer In Just Two Weeks

The dreaded summer slide – we’ve all heard of it! The Summer Slide refers to the loss of skills and progress students have made during the school year while they are on summer break. No one wants a learning loss for their students, so how do we avoid this? It’s actually very simple and doesn’t have to interfere with family time, traveling or eating snow cones by the pool. The brain is a muscle, and it needs to be exercised every day, just like the rest of the body. What are some ways to keep our students’ brains engaged over the summer? It’s not complicated! Set aside time every day for academics – parents, this means you, too. Children need to see their parents learning, too! Read, read, read. Let your students select books they want to read; this will help motivate them. Provide some kind of incentive – decide to read the book before seeing the movie and use the movie as a reward! Incorporate math facts into trips to the store or restaurant – have your student calculate the bill or tip before you do. Older students can use Khan Academy for practice with those harder math concepts. Engage your students in conversations about math – what does a builder need to know before they can start working on a building? Or, how much paint will it take for us to paint our house or fence? How would we calculate the number of gallons of water in the pool?