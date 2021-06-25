Cancel
Physics of pouring Guinness, Ising model backs social distancing, Einstein quiz

By Hamish Johnston
Physics World
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePouring a proper pint of Guinness beer takes practice. It should be done in two stages to allow the bubbles to create the perfect head. Indeed, it is the behaviour of the bubbles that give Guinness and similar stouts their lovely creamy texture. This way of texturing beer was developed...

physicsworld.com
News Break
Science
SciencePhys.org

Scientists obtain magnetic nanopowder for 6G technology

Material scientists have developed a fast method for producing epsilon iron oxide and demonstrated its promise for next-generation communications devices. Its outstanding magnetic properties make it one of the most coveted materials, such as for the upcoming 6G generation of communication devices and for durable magnetic recording. The work was published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C, a journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Scientists successfully revive animal frozen 30 years ago

Scientists have succeeded in bringing a frozen animal back to life after 30 years, it has been reported.Japan’s National Institute of Polar Research says that their scientists have succeeded in reviving the ‘tardigrade’ animal which they had collected in Antarctica.The creatures, which are known as 'water bears' or 'moss piglets' are miniscule, water dwelling “extremophiles” measuring less than 1mm in length and dwelling in extreme and hostile conditions.They are capable of slowing down or shutting down their metabolic activities for considerable periods of time.According to the research, which was published in Cryobiology magazine, the tardigrades were found among moss plants...
PhysicsPosted by
TheConversationAU

Is reality a game of quantum mirrors? A new theory suggests it might be

Imagine you sit down and pick up your favourite book. You look at the image on the front cover, run your fingers across the smooth book sleeve, and smell that familiar book smell as you flick through the pages. To you, the book is made up of a range of sensory appearances. But you also expect the book has its own independent existence behind those appearances. So when you put the book down on the coffee table and walk into the kitchen, or leave your house to go to work, you expect the book still looks, feels, and smells just as...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

The skeleton of a 'vampire' discovered has revealed its secrets

Vampires have been the subject of fascination and mystery for hundreds of years. In 1990, the grave of one of them was found in Connecticut. But the technology at the time did not allow us to learn more about its identity. Thirty years later, a conclusive DNA test has solved the mystery.
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Stephen Hawking is proved right! Physicist's black hole theory that event horizons - from which nothing can escape - never shrink is observed in real life for first time

Fifty years after Stephen Hawking proposed a theory about black holes, stating their event horizons – the boundary beyond which nothing can escape – should never shrink, his theoretical law has been proven. A team of scientists led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) confirmed the late physicist's area...
SoftwareScientific American

AI Designs Quantum Physics Experiments Beyond What Any Human Has Conceived

Quantum physicist Mario Krenn remembers sitting in a café in Vienna in early 2016, poring over computer printouts, trying to make sense of what MELVIN had found. MELVIN was a machine-learning algorithm Krenn had built, a kind of artificial intelligence. Its job was to mix and match the building blocks of standard quantum experiments and find solutions to new problems. And it did find many interesting ones. But there was one that made no sense.
Astronomytecheblog.com

Scientists Using Green Bank Telescope Accidentally Discover Gigantic Galactic Structure in Space

Scientists and astronomers using the National Science Foundation’s Green Bank Telescope (GBT) in West Virginia accidentally stumbled upon a massive, previously unknown structure in the Milky Way galaxy. Not everything is visible to the naked eye in our galaxy, as this discovery was made using radio spectrum, thanks to the telescope’s high level of sensitivity. The structure is composed of molecular gas and extends far into the distant parts of the Milky Way galaxy. Read more for a news segment and additional information.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

The Physics of Energy-Based Models

Authors: Patrick Huembeli (EPFL), Juan Miguel Arrazola (Xanadu), Nathan Killoran (Xanadu), Masoud Mohseni (Google Quantum AI), Peter Wittek. When we think of Peter, his positive nature and his can-do attitude inevitably come to mind. He had an ability to inspire and carry the people around him, convincing them that almost everything is possible. Back in 2018 he came up with the idea for an interactive blog post on the subject of Energy Based Models and pitched it to us. It was almost impossible to resist his enthusiastic manner and of course we embarked on this adventure with him. Equipped with our knowledge in physics and machine learning and hardly any clue about Javascript, we started our journey. After a lot of hard work, we were finally able to complete this project. We are overjoyed with the final result and we wish he could see it. We miss you, Peter. We miss you as a co-worker, as an inspiration, and above all as our friend.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

The neuroscience behind why your brain needs time to ‘un-social distance’

With COVID-19 vaccines working and restrictions lifting across the country, it’s finally time for those now vaccinated who’ve been hunkered down at home to ditch the sweatpants and reemerge from their Netflix caves. But your brain may not be so eager to dive back into your former social life.Social distancing measures proved essential for slowing COVID-19’s spread worldwide – preventing upward of an estimated 500 million cases. But, while necessary, 15 months away from each other has taken a toll on people’s mental health.In a national survey last fall, 36% of adults in the U.S. – including 61% of young...
Public HealthFast Company

Neuroscience reveals how a year of social distancing broke our brains

With COVID-19 vaccines working and restrictions lifting across the country, it’s finally time for those now vaccinated who’ve been hunkered down at home to ditch the sweatpants and reemerge from their Netflix caves. But your brain may not be so eager to dive back into your former social life. Social...
ScienceFlorida Star

Bats Instinctively Social Distance When They’re Sick

When bats feel unwell, they maintain social distancing and stay away from their communities — a move that is probably a means of recovery but also of preventing the spread of disease, recent research from Tel Aviv University shows. The study, recently published in the Annals of the New York Academy of Science, monitored two colonies of Egyptian bat fruits, […]
ScienceEurekAlert

Discovery of a mechanism for efficient autophagosome formation

Drs. Nobuo Noda (Director) and Tatsuro Maruyama (Researcher) et al. at the Institute of Microbial Chemistry (BIKAKEN, Tokyo, Japan) discovered that lipidated Atg8(1), the most famous factor that mediates autophagy, has membrane perturbation activity and elucidated that this activity is responsible for efficient autophagosome formation. Autophagosome formation is an essential...
Sciencearxiv.org

Phase transition dynamics in the three-dimensional field-free $\pm J$ Ising model

By using frustration-preserving hard-spin mean-field theory, we investigated the phase transition dynamics in the three-dimensional field-free $\pm J$ Ising spin glass model. As the temperature $T$ is decreased from paramagnetic phase at high temperatures, with a rate $\omega=-dT/dt$ in time $t$, the critical temperature depends on the cooling rate through a clear power-law $\omega^a$. With increasing antiferromagnetic bond fraction $p$, the exponent $a$ increases for the transition into the ferromagnetic case for $p.
ChemistryPhysics World

Metallic foams for face masks, why the UK needs an X-ray free electron laser

Wearing a face mask is a part of daily life for many of us; but how much do we know about the physics behind how they work. In this episode of the Physics World Weekly podcast, Kai Liu at Georgetown University explains why a nanoporous metallic foam that he has developed could lead to masks that offer better protection from diseases such as COVID-19.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Albert Einstein’s Recently Discovered Letter Speaks About the Connection Between Physics and Biology

Everybody knows that all matter in the Universe obeys the laws of physics, including animals and conscious beings like us. Therefore, it’s not difficult to understand that there is a strong connection between physics and biology. But we can certainly dive a lot deeper than that, and a newfound letter from the great scientist Albert Einstein can surely help us in the process.
SciencePhysics World

How Stephen Hawking became the world’s most famous physicist

Taken from the July 2021 issue of Physics World where it first appeared under the headline "Stephen Hawking: cosmic commodity". Members of the Institute of Physics can enjoy the full issue via the Physics World app. Laura Hiscott reviews Hawking Hawking: the Selling of a Scientific Celebrity by Charles Seife.

