Physics of pouring Guinness, Ising model backs social distancing, Einstein quiz

Authors: Patrick Huembeli (EPFL), Juan Miguel Arrazola (Xanadu), Nathan Killoran (Xanadu), Masoud Mohseni (Google Quantum AI), Peter Wittek. When we think of Peter, his positive nature and his can-do attitude inevitably come to mind. He had an ability to inspire and carry the people around him, convincing them that almost everything is possible. Back in 2018 he came up with the idea for an interactive blog post on the subject of Energy Based Models and pitched it to us. It was almost impossible to resist his enthusiastic manner and of course we embarked on this adventure with him. Equipped with our knowledge in physics and machine learning and hardly any clue about Javascript, we started our journey. After a lot of hard work, we were finally able to complete this project. We are overjoyed with the final result and we wish he could see it. We miss you, Peter. We miss you as a co-worker, as an inspiration, and above all as our friend.