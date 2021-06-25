Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

EXPLAINER: South Dakota has $315M to aid struggling renters

yaktrinews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions that was enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, has been the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and have fallen months behind on their rent.

www.yaktrinews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rental Housing#Economy#Cdc#Ap#The U S Census Bureau#Cdc#East River Legal Services#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
California StatePosted by
Fox News

California spent $13M in taxpayer money to guard empty homes amid homeless crisis: report

LOS ANGELES—The California Department of Transportation paid more than $13 million to have security at 120 vacant homes, Fox 11 reported exclusively. The report said Caltrans paid $9 million to the state’s highway patrol from November to April and another $4 million to a private security firm for five months. Caltrans told the station in a statement that the homes were purchased 60 years ago when the state wanted to connect the 710 freeway to the 210 in Pasadena.
PoliticsPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

$127M Fed Money for South Dakota Schools

Earlier this year the U.S. Department of Education released $254,679,491 to South Dakota as part of South Dakota's American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan. Today July 7, an additional $127,339,745 was announced. The funds were part of the Departments $81 billion distribution to 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Politicsppioneer.com

Arts South Dakota

In every South Dakota community, local business leaders are a driving force for strengthening the arts and helping to grow cultural opportunities. Traditionally, they are among the strongest community boosters—contributing time, talent and funding to activities that help define their hometowns. Business owners and executives understand the power of a diverse economy and the role arts and cultural organizations play […]
Huron, SDPlainsman

Library reorganizes South Dakota Collection

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Huron Public Library building was closed to the public from March 19, 2020, thru Sept. 8, 2020. It was during this time that the South Dakota Collection at the library was relabeled, reorganized, and metadata was added to item records for ease of access and usability.
Public HealthPosted by
Information 1000 KSOO

COVID-19 Delta Variant Confirmed in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health (SD-DOH) announced in a press release this week that the COVID-19 Delta variant is now present in South Dakota. South Dakota had been the only state in the country that the more easily transmissible divergent strain of the virus had not appeared in yet. That distinction came to an end on June 30, 2021.
Agricultureq957.com

Industrial hemp now being grown in South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Commercial hemp has been planted this year in the state. South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association executive director Katie Sieverding says they’re off to a great start with most of the hemp being planted of grain and fiber varieties. She says the three processors that have been...
Public HealthTimes and Democrat

Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. June 28, 2021. Editorial: Rise Of Variants Clouds Our COVID Horizon. As we approach the Fourth of July holiday, there is a general feeling across much of the region that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us. With that, this upcoming celebration of our nation’s independence will also be a de facto celebration of escaping the clutches of a once-in-a-century health crisis that has thoroughly disrupted our lives.
Mississippi StatePosted by
NBC News

Mississippi renters slow to receive aid as eviction moratorium deadline looms

Millions of dollars was allocated to help Mississippi tenants pay overdue rent and bills during the Covid-19 pandemic, but many have yet to receive payments despite the looming July 31st eviction moratorium deadline. NBC News’ Bracey Harris explains why the money is not reaching renters and how local organizations are making sure tenants are aware they are entitled to relief.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Information 1000 KSOO

South Dakota 4th Of July Gas Shortage?

AAA says they expect around 47 million Americans to travel over the 4th of July weekend. Along with that, there could be a challenge to fill your vehicle with gasoline. There is some concern that a tank truck driver shortage could affect gas supplies over the long 4th of July holiday weekend.
Public HealthKEVN

COVID-19 numbers for Monday in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -There were 20 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 124,787. No new deaths have been reported with the current number holding steady at 2030. Pennington County reported 5 new cases, and Butte, Tripp, and...
Public Healthkelo.com

South Dakota received $11 billion in COVID-19 aid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota has received 11 billion dollars in stimulus money since the start of the pandemic. That’s according to data compiled by Federal Funds Information for States. The money received was from 6 separate COVID-19 relief bills passed by the federal government. This stimulus money...
Virginia StateWSET

EXPLAINER: How Virginia is helping tenants with rental aid

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The end of some tenant protections by the end of next month has raised concerns that thousands of Virginia residents will be unable to afford their rent and face eviction. A federal freeze on evictions expires July 31. Expiring at the end of this month is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy