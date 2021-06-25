Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘The O.C.’: Adam Brody ‘Can’t Bear’ to Watch His Early Acting

By Amanda Mullen
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Adam Brody is a household name nowadays, but the actor was relatively new to Hollywood when The O.C. first aired. Even without name recognition, he captured fans’ hearts with his portrayal of the nerdy but lovable Seth Cohen, often serving as the voice of reason on the popular television series. Although many fans may have fond memories of watching Brody in the teen drama, however, the actor doesn’t share the sentiment. In fact, he has a hard time looking back at his early acting days, especially now that he has a lengthy career under his belt.

www.cheatsheet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
65K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Brody
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Justin Long
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Vince Vaughn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationshipsbrides.com

Everything to Know About Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's Relationship

You likely know them as fictional teenage heartthrobs Blair Waldorf and Seth Cohen of Gossip Girl and The O.C., respectively. But, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody live a real-life love story that’s every bit as romantic as the storylines on their hit shows. They began dating in early 2013, and by the year’s end, they were engaged, with their whirlwind romance culminating in a secret wedding just months thereafter. Seven years later, the couple is thriving, with two children and several shared film and television credits.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Rachel Bilson still 'jealous' of Samaire Armstrong and Adam Brody's screen kiss

Rachel Bilson still gets "jealous" seeing Samaire Armstrong and Adam Brody kiss on 'The O.C.'. The 39-year-old actress - who is married to Hayden Christensen - was in an on/off relationship with Adam during the filming of the show and she admitted seeing scenes from classic episode 'The Homecoming', where the pair's characters Anna and Seth locked lips for the first time, brings back some old feelings.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ernest T. Bass Actor Howard Morris Described Ron Howard as a ‘Doll To Work With’

When you can impress a TV veteran like Howard Morris, then you’ve done something. Ron Howard did it on “The Andy Griffith Show.”. Morris, who appeared as mountain man troublemaker Ernest T. Bass, directed some of the show’s episodes. Working with Howard, who played Opie Taylor, proved to be a fantastic experience. Morris came into the show after working for years with comedian Sid Caesar on “Your Show of Shows” as both an actor and writer, too.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Lil Nas X claps back after criticism for kissing male backup dancer

(CNN) — Lil Nas X stunned Sunday night both on the red carpet and during his performance at the 2021 BET Awards. The rapper, who donned an elaborate gown to walk the carpet, paid homage to Michael Jackson's "Remember The Time" music video during his Egyptian-themed performance of his single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
RelationshipsHello Magazine

Gavin Rossdale shares moving family picture after ex Gwen Stefani's wedding to Blake Shelton

Gavin Rossdale was in a reflective mood over the weekend – sharing a very moving picture of him and his three sons to mark Independence Day. Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, the rockstar paid tribute to the special day, which commemorates the Declaration of Independence of the United States, by post a picture showing him and his sons with ex-wife Gwen Stefani walking on the beach.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: In 1988, Val Kilmer Closed Out the Festival in ‘Willow’

Cannes has a history of screening Hollywood blockbusters alongside headier art fare. In 1993, festivalgoers thrilled to Sylvester Stallone dangling from a mountaintop in Renny Harlin’s Cliffhanger. In 1987, audiences swooned to Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey when Dirty Dancing earned a special screening. And in 1988, Ron Howard’s Willow closed out the 41st festival.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Val Kilmer's Son and Daughter, Who Are Actors Now Too

Movie star Val Kilmer, now 61, publicly revealed in 2017 that he had spent the previous two years receiving treatment for throat cancer. He's been cancer-free for several years, but due to the tracheotomy that saved his life, the Batman Forever actor's voice has changed and he has to use a feeding tube because he can't ingest food orally. Regardless, he's continued to work, most recently piecing together a documentary about his life called Val, which just had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Although he himself didn't show up to the photo call, Val Kilmer's son and daughter went in his place. To see how Mercedes and Jack Kilmer are following in their dad's footsteps and how they were involved in the moving documentary, read on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy