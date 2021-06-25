Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle’s Plans For The Princess Diana Statue Unveiling
Are Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attending the big Royal Family event? On what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, her sons will be recognizing the immense role she played in her life and are putting aside their recent tumultuous relationship to pay homage to her. On July 1, Prince William and Harry will reunite for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned to honor the late Princess of Wales at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens.celebratingthesoaps.com