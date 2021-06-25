Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

How to Create a Google Form

By Electra Nanou
makeuseof.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny business or project could use a handy survey or quiz, which you can easily make with Google Forms. All you need to do is decide what the digital document is about and then compose it in a few steps. Here’s a detailed guide on how to create a Google...

www.makeuseof.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Forms#Google Spreadsheet#Google Sheets#Google Drive#Google Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
Related
Small Businessmakeuseof.com

WhatsApp vs. WhatsApp Business: What’s the Difference?

WhatsApp has gained a lot popularity over the years since it launched in 2009. With over 2 billion active users globally, it's one of the best-known apps in the world. The regular version of WhatsApp is a useful tool to communicate with your friends and family. And if you own a business, WhatsApp Business serves as a great platform to nurture business relations between yourself and your customers.
Internetmakeuseof.com

What Is "Vanish Mode" on Facebook Messenger?

We've all sent messages through Facebook that we wish could just be wiped from the face of the earth. And now, that dream is a reality with vanish mode. You can send messages or pictures in Messenger without it coming back to haunt you. But what is vanish mode on...
Computersiotgadgets.com

How to Clear the Cache on Google Chrome

Clearing your Google Chrome cache is a quick and easy process that can free storage, fix technical issues and maybe even improve computer performance. It also makes sure that you have up-to-date versions of web pages saved. Clearing the cache in Chrome. Here's how you can clear the cache in...
InternetAndroid Central

How to enable and use Locked Folder in Google Photos

Google Photos is handy for making all of your captured memories accessible from just about anywhere using cloud storage. But, for security's sake, you may not want every picture you capture tossed up into the cloud. That's where Google's new Locked Folder feature in Google Photos comes in. The Locked...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Fix the Android "Google Keeps Stopping" Error

Android errors strike when you least expect and in many cases the meaning of the error message is confusing. A perfect example of this is the "Google keeps stopping" error that occurs in Android when performing standard tasks. You might be accessing Google search, using the Play store, or launching some other Google app. When the error message pops up, it provides little concrete information to help you fix it.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Filter in Google Sheets

When you have a spreadsheet full of data and need to find something specific, filters in Google Sheets can help. Just enter some criteria for the data you need and see your results in a few clicks. While filters are robust, they don’t have to be intimidating, so we’re going...
TV ShowsAndroid Central

How to manage your Google TV watchlist

Google TV makes it easy to keep track of the content you want to watch later via the Google TV watchlist. While the watchlist isn't a robust feature, it allows users who are signed into their Google account to curate a list of movies and television shows to watch at a later time — and updates those changes across all devices associated with your Google account. With that in mind, here are the different ways you can manage your Google TV watchlist.
Softwareaddictivetips.com

How to use Google Meet breakout rooms

Breakout rooms are smaller meetings that are created within a meeting. The concept isn’t novel; both Microsoft Teams and Google Meet have support for this feature. It allows a meeting host to move participants in a meeting to smaller rooms. The breakout rooms are still part of the meeting. They...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Snooze Text Messages in the Google Messages App

Google Messages has improved over time, and with RCS support, it adds features that Android users have always coveted of Apple’s iMessage. But besides those handy features, Google Messages also has some extras like the ability to snooze messages. In this article, we’ll show you how to snooze text messages...
Internetknowtechie.com

How to share Google Chrome tabs between devices

Every Friday, I’m hit with the same dilemma: I either shut down Google Chrome and start from scratch on Monday, or I sift through the dozens of tabs that I’ve opened over the course of the week and weed out the non-essentials so that I’m ready to go on Monday morning.
Softwareimore.com

How to create and use a Focus on Mac

Focus on Mac is one of the more significant new features coming with macOS Monterey this fall. As the name suggests, the tool has been designed to make it easier for users to concentrate on what they're doing throughout the day by silencing unnecessary notifications and alerts. Thanks to iCloud, Focus syncs across multiple devices, so Focus changes made on iPhone, for example, are immediately reflected on Mac and iPad, when applicable.
RecipesWPBeginner

How to Connect Any WordPress Forms to Google Sheets (Easy Way)

Do you want to connect your WordPress forms to Google Sheets?. Google Sheets makes it easy for you manage your form data inside a spreadsheet, and they have built-in collaboration tools to improve workflows. In this article, we’ll show you how to easily connect any WordPress forms to Google Sheets,...
InternetSearchengine Journal

Google On How Long SEO Takes

Google’s John Mueller answers the question: “how long does SEO take for new pages?” in the latest episode of Ask Googlebot on YouTube. This is a loaded question, and Mueller even makes a joke at the beginning of the video about refraining from his typical “it depends” response. There’s no...
Internetmaketecheasier.com

How to Activate and Get Started with Google Chat

Google has recently ported two popular features to its free Gmail app which were previously available through its enterprise apps suite Workspace: Google Chat and Rooms. These two options allow users to communicate with each other directly from the Gmail app. Like the names suggest, Chat is meant for one-on-one...
Technologyaddictivetips.com

How to fix Google Meet camera not working

Google Meet supports audio and video calls. You can join with a video from the desktop and from a mobile device. If you’re joining a Google Meet meeting from the desktop, you need a webcam to stream video. Google Meet can work with an internal webcam i.e. those that come built-in on laptops, and it can work with external webcams.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Google is creating new synergies between Workspace apps

Google has lifted the lid on an upgrade for instant messaging service Chat, which will now work more closely with other Google Workspace applications. In a blog post, the company announced that Chat will now make intelligent suggestions based on data drawn down from Google Calendar. For example, if someone...
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to Raise Your Hand in Google Meet

Since the rapid growth of work from home and online classes, Google Meet has become a core application in the workplace and education sector. A lot of new features have been added to Google Meet in recent years. Knowing how to utilize them for better interaction during meetings or class sessions can be useful. In this article, we will explain how to raise your hand on Google Meet.
TechnologyAndroid Authority

How to sync Fitbit with Google Fit

Chances are you wear a fitness tracker that syncs its garnered data to a specific service. If you’re a Fitbit user, this will ring true. Despite the company’s recent purchase by Google, it’s a tough task to sync your Fitbit data with Google Fit. However, it’s not impossible. Although there’s...
Coding & ProgrammingTechRepublic

How to create 3D arrows in PowerPoint

If you're missing the mark when creating 3D shapes in Microsoft PowerPoint, you might be skipping a step. Learn how to apply simple 3D effects by creating a few arrows. When you want to visually imply growth, steps, directions, output or even a process, you might choose an arrow shape. Arrows are one of the most commonly used shapes in PowerPoint, and fortunately there are many possibilities. However, I've found that many users don't understand PowerPoint's 3D formats and are often frustrated when they try to create a 3D shape and aren't successful. In this article, I'll discuss a frequently missed property, Depth, and how to apply it. First, we'll look at a simple example and then we'll try a more enhanced 3D arrow.
Cell Phonesaddictivetips.com

How to Download Google Meet

Web apps have come a long way. Browsers today are powerful and internet connections are generally faster with more bandwidth allowing for cloud-based apps. Users can collaborate in real-time and they do not need anything other than a web browser. That said, you still find that desktop apps are more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy