The Glenwood-Lowry Post 187 and 253 Legion baseball team is off to an 8-0 start to its summer after a dominant win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on June 21. Glenwood-Lowry put up nine runs in the first inning in a 15-1 win. They pounded out 14 hits and got a strong performance from Mitchell Gruber and Hunter Johnson on the mound. That duo combined to strike out six batters and allow just two hits through five innings.