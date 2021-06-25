Muscatine's Almost Friday Fest team continues to plan ahead despite this month's cancellation

MUSCATINE — For the second month in a row, an Almost Friday Fest was canceled because of storms that are expected to last through the weekend. “We are extremely disappointed to have to cancel the event again due to weather,” event promoter Brenda Christensen from Keep Muscatine Beautiful, said. “It has been difficult to find a backup venue due to the size of this event, but we will continue to work on a potential backup plan in case the July event ends up rainy too.”