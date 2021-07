If you are considering purchasing a Nixie tube clock kit you may be interested in a new Arduino project published by Doug Domke to the Hackster.io website this week providing full instructions on how you can build your very own. Nixie tube clock build has been classed as an intermediate project and should take approximately eight hours to complete using an Arduino MKR WiFi 1010 microprocessor together with IN-1 Nixie Tubes available to purchase priced at just $18 for all six. Check out a quick demonstration of the project in the video below.