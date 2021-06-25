Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

EXPLAINER: Mississippi's efforts to help low-income tenants

By LEAH WILLINGHAM
GreenwichTime
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent.

www.greenwichtime.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Society
Jackson, MS
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Homelessness#U S Census Bureau#Ap#The U S Census Bureau#Republican#Cdc#Mississippians Program#The Justice Court System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Evictions
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Jobs
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Homeless
Related
Seattle, WAJanesville Gazette

Trees: The critical infrastructure low-income neighborhoods lack

SEATTLE — As the Pacific Northwest sweltered through a record-breaking heat wave last week, many residents here in America’s least air-conditioned city sought relief under the shade of cedars and maples in city parks. But in some areas of Seattle, that shelter was hard to come by. “If you look...
House Rentoc-breeze.com

Governor Newsom signs rent relief program for low-income Tenants, Eviction Moratorium extension and additional legislation

Governor Gavin Newsom today signed legislation to extend the state’s eviction moratorium through September 30, 2021 and clear rent debt for low-income Californians that have suffered economic hardship due to the pandemic. Under AB 832, California will significantly increase cash assistance to low-income tenants and small landlords under the state’s $5.2 billion rent relief program, making it the largest and most comprehensive COVID rental protection and rent relief program of any state in the nation.
PoliticsThe Daily World

Inslee details eviction ‘bridge’ to help landlords, tenants through September

Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday offered more details on the state’s “bridge” transition from the current eviction moratorium, set to expire at the end of June. In remarks released ahead of Thursday’s briefing, Inslee said his proclamation will help ease Washington “from the eviction moratorium to the housing stability programs put in place by the Legislature.”
Virginia StateWSET

EXPLAINER: How Virginia is helping tenants with rental aid

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The end of some tenant protections by the end of next month has raised concerns that thousands of Virginia residents will be unable to afford their rent and face eviction. A federal freeze on evictions expires July 31. Expiring at the end of this month is...
House RentRaleigh News & Observer

Ending deposits would open doors for low-income renters in North Carolina

We are in the midst of a housing crisis in North Carolina. Over the last decade, rent costs have skyrocketed in our state, dramatically outpacing the national average, leaving many of our residents unsure of how they will afford a roof over their head. The pandemic has only exacerbated this problem, and there is significant concern about the impending end of eviction moratoriums. Once lifted, thousands of North Carolinians will be without the financial resources to quickly move into safe and secure housing. We need smart, common-sense policy solutions to make housing more accessible for our state and we need them now.
Tulsa, OKnews9.com

Volunteers Come Together To Help Relocate Vista Shadow Mountain Tenants

TULSA, Oklahoma - Several organizations will be at the Vista Shadow Mountain apartments on Saturday to help tenants who have been forced to move out. Organizers for Volunteers of America say the main goal is to find residents a safe, secure temporary home while the apartment complex gets fixed. Johnny Resendiz is at the event and spoke with one state representative about how the community is coming together to help these people find a place to stay.
Capitola, CAtpgonlinedaily.com

Rent Deal Could Help Tenants, Landlords

Good news for renters and landlords — a state deal announced June 25 extends the eviction moratorium until Sept. 30 and pay landlords all the back rent that went unpaid during the pandemic. But the deal isn’t final and must be voted on by the Legislature, which could happen June...
Public HealthGreenwichTime

Dept of Health: Vulnerable must avoid mass indoor gatherings

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Health on Friday advised people 65 and older and those with chronic underlying medical conditions to refrain from attending indoor mass social gatherings in coming weeks because of a rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. Those cases include the highly...
Pierce County, WAThe Suburban Times

There Is Help for Evicted Tenants

Submitted by TacomaProBono Community Lawyers. Thousands of people in Pierce County are behind on rent due to COVID-19 and fear eviction – but as of July 1, tenants have new rights, new protections, and an opportunity to take advantage of an unprecedented level of help. Tacomaprobono Community Lawyers, Tacoma Refugee Choir and Stressed Out Entertainment (a Tacoma music label) have produced a unique music video called “I Got Your Back” to inform people of their rights as tenants to stay in their homes, apply for rental assistance, negotiate with landlords and receive representation in court for eviction hearings.
HealthGreenwichTime

South Dakota sees clunky rollout of medical pot rules

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota government officials scrambled on Friday to reach a consensus on rules around medical pot, showing that the rollout of the voter-passed law has been anything but smooth. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's office this week appeared to counter guidance from the Highway Patrol on...
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: An Iowa city’s pilot program may put solar on low-income homes

Dubuque may adopt a pilot program to help low- to moderate-income households install solar. In 2020, US fossil fuel consumption was at its lowest level since 1991. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
Lynchburg, VARichmond.com

Lynchburg area's housing affordability, availability crisis puts stress on low-income individuals, housing affiliates

Low-income Lynchburg residents are finding fewer housing options as families with more resources decamp to the Hill City, warn local nonprofit agencies and housing experts. Droves of people flooding in have stressed demand, said Wendy Witt, a Lynchburg Association of Realtors board member and owner of the Wendy Witt Group with eXp Realty; one factor leading Lynchburg residents who don’t wish to leave feeling the pinch.
Burbank, CAoutlooknewspapers.com

Nonprofit to Offer Rent Relief for Low-Income Families

A local organization plans to help residential tenants in Burbank pay rent starting in the late summer or early fall, not long before the recently extended statewide eviction moratorium is scheduled to end. Family Promise of the Verdugos, a nonprofit that offers services to low-income families experiencing homelessness or facing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy