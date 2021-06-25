EXPLAINER: Mississippi's efforts to help low-income tenants

We are in the midst of a housing crisis in North Carolina. Over the last decade, rent costs have skyrocketed in our state, dramatically outpacing the national average, leaving many of our residents unsure of how they will afford a roof over their head. The pandemic has only exacerbated this problem, and there is significant concern about the impending end of eviction moratoriums. Once lifted, thousands of North Carolinians will be without the financial resources to quickly move into safe and secure housing. We need smart, common-sense policy solutions to make housing more accessible for our state and we need them now.