Carry On My Wayward Son? Jared Padalecki Is "Gutted" Over Jensen Ackles's Supernatural Prequel
If you thought you'd seen the last of Supernatural after its November 2020 series finale, think again. On June 24, Deadline reported that The Winchesters, a prequel series centered on John and Mary Winchester's love story, is currently in the works at The CW. The show comes from Jensen Ackles, who played Dean Winchester on Supernatural, and wife Danneel Ackles's production company, Chaos Machine Productions. Joining them is former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson, who is set to write and co-executive produce the prequel series.www.popsugar.com