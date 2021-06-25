Cancel
Ide-Cel Granted Positive EU Opinion for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

By Kristi Rosa
onclive.com
 16 days ago

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended that idecabtagene vicleucel receive conditional marketing authorization for use in adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least 3 prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor, and a CD38-targeted antibody, and have progressed on their last therapy.

