Green City Council approves raises for city administration employees

To date there are three candidates competing for Mayor of Isle of Palms. One individual rises to the top and that is Mr. Phillip Pounds. Phillip has integrity, experience, island loyalty and character that we desperately need to lead our local government. We served on the IOP planning commission with Mr. Pounds and were impressed with his connection to the residents of our island as well as his creative ideas for solving issues. Phillip took a very active role in our flood abatement projects even though his neighborhood was not threatened. Phillip demonstrated that he listens to other people’s viewpoints before formulating his own position.