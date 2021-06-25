Green City Council approves raises for city administration employees
KEY ACTION: Approved 2.6% raises for city administration employees. DISCUSSION: Councilwoman Barbara Babbitt said first-reading passage of the legislation was necessary to avoid the need for retroactive pay. She added that, according to Green Human Resources Manager Pam Serina, the percentage was decided upon based upon current inflationary levels. “Two percent is what was budgeted for, but this raise is more in line with what we are dealing with in the economy,” Babbitt said.www.cantonrep.com