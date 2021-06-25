Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

EXPLAINER: South Dakota has $315M to aid struggling renters

koamnewsnow.com
 16 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions that was enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, has been the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and have fallen months behind on their rent.

www.koamnewsnow.com
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Housing
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
South Dakota joins Google lawsuit

South Dakota joins Google lawsuit

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota has joined a major lawsuit. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has joined a coalition of 37 attorneys general to file a lawsuit against Google in California. The lawsuit alleges exclusionary conduct relating to the Google Play Store for Android mobile devices and Google Billing. This...
TrafficPosted by
B102.7

Does South Dakota have the Rudest Drivers?

In a state where a man once wagged a finger at me for being in a lane that was about to end and blocked me from merging, I figured the 605 has the rudest drivers in the country. It turns out that we aren't as bad as you would think....
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Information 1000 KSOO

Is This The Tallest Statue In South Dakota?

There are many sculptures and statues located throughout the state of South Dakota. A lot of the sculptures can actually be found in downtown Sioux Falls thanks to the world-renowned Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. One of the most well-known pieces from the walk has a permanent home in Sioux Falls, the...
EducationPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

$127M Fed Money for South Dakota Schools

Earlier this year the U.S. Department of Education released $254,679,491 to South Dakota as part of South Dakota's American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan. Today July 7, an additional $127,339,745 was announced. The funds were part of the Departments $81 billion distribution to 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Politicsppioneer.com

Arts South Dakota

In every South Dakota community, local business leaders are a driving force for strengthening the arts and helping to grow cultural opportunities. Traditionally, they are among the strongest community boosters—contributing time, talent and funding to activities that help define their hometowns. Business owners and executives understand the power of a diverse economy and the role arts and cultural organizations play […]
Public HealthKEVN

COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 16 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in South Dakota. This brings the state's total known case number to 124,822. Two new deaths have been reported, bringing the State's number to 2035. Pennington County reported 4 new cases, Lawrence County reported 3 new...
Public HealthPosted by
ESPN 99.1

COVID-19 Delta Variant Confirmed in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health (SD-DOH) announced in a press release this week that the COVID-19 Delta variant is now present in South Dakota. South Dakota had been the only state in the country that the more easily transmissible divergent strain of the virus had not appeared in yet. That distinction came to an end on June 30, 2021.
PoliticsKFYR-TV

Medical Marijuana nearly legal in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Legal documents can be difficult to interpret. With Initiated Measure 26, potential criminal charges are on the line, meaning confusion can have consequences. Matthew Schweich, the Deputy Director of the Marijuana Policy Project, wants to avoid those consequence. "We don't think that individual citizens on...
Public HealthTimes and Democrat

Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. June 28, 2021. Editorial: Rise Of Variants Clouds Our COVID Horizon. As we approach the Fourth of July holiday, there is a general feeling across much of the region that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us. With that, this upcoming celebration of our nation's independence will also be a de facto celebration of escaping the clutches of a once-in-a-century health crisis that has thoroughly disrupted our lives.
Public Healthkelo.com

South Dakota received $11 billion in COVID-19 aid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota has received 11 billion dollars in stimulus money since the start of the pandemic. That's according to data compiled by Federal Funds Information for States. The money received was from 6 separate COVID-19 relief bills passed by the federal government. This stimulus money...
Agricultureq957.com

Industrial hemp now being grown in South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Commercial hemp has been planted this year in the state. South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association executive director Katie Sieverding says they're off to a great start with most of the hemp being planted of grain and fiber varieties. She says the three processors that have been...
Mississippi StatePosted by
NBC News

Mississippi renters slow to receive aid as eviction moratorium deadline looms

Millions of dollars was allocated to help Mississippi tenants pay overdue rent and bills during the Covid-19 pandemic, but many have yet to receive payments despite the looming July 31st eviction moratorium deadline. NBC News' Bracey Harris explains why the money is not reaching renters and how local organizations are making sure tenants are aware they are entitled to relief.
Virginia StateWSET

EXPLAINER: How Virginia is helping tenants with rental aid

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The end of some tenant protections by the end of next month has raised concerns that thousands of Virginia residents will be unable to afford their rent and face eviction. A federal freeze on evictions expires July 31. Expiring at the end of this month is...

