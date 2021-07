David Heyd, Marysville, and guest Andrew Manley, Salina, combined for 13 under par to win the annual 27-hole tournament Saturday at Marysville Country Club. One stroke separated the top three teams in the championship flight. There were three flights. In pursuit of Heyd and Manley were Chris Allen and Julio Franco, both of Marysville, who shot 12 under par. Third place was the team of Gage Zierlein, Marysville, and Lynn Zierlein, Manhattan, at 11 under. Par is a 36 for nine holes. Teams used a best ball format.