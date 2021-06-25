Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Hub640 in downtown Milwaukee hosts broker event to stir up leasing activity: Slideshow

By Sean Ryan
Posted by 
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The developer of the Hub640 office building said, based on the renewed activity he’s seeing among tenants, it should shape up to be a good year for leasing.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Milwaukee, WI
Business
Milwaukee, WI
Real Estate
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

First look at 'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit at Wisconsin Center, which opens Friday

Several hundred Milwaukee business and community leaders attended a special VIP event Thursday evening at the Wisconsin Center to get the first look at the immersive “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit, which opens Friday. Check out the attached slideshow to get a look at the walk-through exhibit that surrounds audiences with projected imagery from “The Starry Night” and other famous paintings, along with the VIP party.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Connor Forest Management LLC.

Milwaukee area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended July 2, 2021. Year to date through July 2, 2021, the court recorded 7 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -56 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Wauwatosa, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

Wauwatosa's Zywave buys IBQ Systems to 'significantly expand' insurance carrier inventory

Cloud-based insurance software provider Zywave Inc. has purchased Spokane, Washington-based IBQ Systems, a provider of comparative rating technology for personal insurance lines, according to a recent announcement. The deal is the latest move in Zywave's recent acquisition spree. IBQ Systems is the seventh company that Wauwatosa-based Zywave has acquired in...
Real EstatePosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

Real estate Leads - July 2, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy