Ben Franklin Institute gets $250K grant to boost diversity from Cruz Cos.

JOHNLEONARD, a leading, certified woman-owned employment agency based in Boston, MA, has been recognized as the only staffing agency in the TOP THREE of the Boston Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work 2021”. This exclusive list, released annually, recognizes 80 organizations across various categories that have built outstanding work environments for their employees. “JOHNLEONARD’s ability to deliver amazing staffing solutions is a direct result of our unique company culture. It is an environment which leverages our more than 50 years serving the Greater Boston business community while at the same time, incorporating new ideas and initiatives generated by our team of staffing professionals, regardless of length of service. Energy, professionalism, and drive for service excellence are all part of the DNA make-up of the team and are the essential ingredients of what we call The JOHNLEONARD Difference. We are proud of our accomplishments and sincerely believe that our culture (grounded in honesty and integrity), our expertise, and our commitment to our clients’ success are what sets us apart from other staffing firms,” said Derek McKinley, President of JOHNLEONARD. “Even amidst the many challenges presented by the pandemic including, operating in a fully then partial remote environment, the incredible members of Team JOHNLEONARD never wavered in their dedication and commitment to each other and all our constituent clients,” continued Derek. “Being recognized by our employees for this prestigious award for the third year in a row is truly a testament to the fun, supportive, inclusive, and engaging culture we have successfully built over the years and reflects our mantra that Actions Speak Louder Than Words™.” About JOHNLEONARD Founded in 1969, JOHNLEONARD is the premier staffing choice in Boston and surrounding areas. They provide the following as part of their comprehensive suite of service offerings: ● Temporary/Contract Staffing ● Direct Hire Staffing ● Temp-to-Hire Staffing ● Engaged Executive Search ● Payroll Service ● Strategic Work Attack Team (SWAT) ● Outplacement Services The organizations they work with range from high-powered law firms and corporations to small solely owned businesses across a broad range of industries; Legal, Convention, Administrative, Investment, Technology, Not-for-Profit, Accounting/Finance, and Sales/Marketing. The same goes for the candidates they represent. Their experience ranges from recent graduates to professionals with 20+ years of experience and everything in between, with all levels of skills and diverse backgrounds. Awards JOHNLEONARD celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019. The agency has earned a sterling reputation for and Temporary/Contract and Direct Hire Staffing as reflected in their achieved local and national rankings: • Best Places to Work (BBJ) - 2019, 2020, and 2021 • 8th among Boston's Largest Temporary Placement Firms (BBJ Book of Lists) • Top Business List in Boston (Diversity Business) • Best of Local Business - Temporary Help Service Award (U.S. Commerce Association) • Best of Business Employment Agencies (Small Business Commerce Association) • Top 50 Privately-Held Businesses in Massachusetts • Top 50 Women and Diversity Businesses in Massachusetts • Top 500 Women-Owned Businesses in the U.S. (Diversity Business) • Best of Boston in Temporary Help (U.S. Commerce Association) Additional Resources ● Follow JOHNLEONARD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram ● Read the JOHNLEONARD Blog Contact: Derek McKinley President dmckinley@johnleonard.com 617-348-2607.