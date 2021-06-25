Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Newell-Fonda wins first-ever Twin Lakes baseball title

By Jen Olson
Storm Lake Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrey Jungers, Beau Wilken and Alex Spangler combined to pitch a no-hitter and help Newell-Fonda beat South Central Calhoun 9-0 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Wednesday at Lytton. The win clinched the conference title outright for the Mustangs, the first championship since 2000 when it was the Northwest Conference. Newell-Fonda scored one run in the one run in […]

www.stormlake.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Conference#First Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Fayetteville, NCwcti12.com

J.H. Rose baseball team captures first state title since 2008

FAYETTEVILLE, Cumberland County — The J.H. Rose baseball team won the 3A State Championship, beating Cox Mill 9-4 in game 2 at Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville Sunday. The Rampants beat the Chargers in game 1 on Saturday 8-1 at J.P. Riddle Stadium in Fayetteville. It’s the first state...
Williamsville, NYAmherstbee.com

East girls lax wins first section title

Williamsville East girls lacrosse coach Emily Peters told her players that they could win the program’s first sectional title. The Lady Flames reached their goal with Thursday’s 11-7 victory over West Seneca East for the Class C championship. Williamsville East finished with a 15-1-1 record. “It’s exciting and means a lot,” Peters said. “The girls worked hard. That was a […]
Maple Lake, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Baseball: Brainerd VFW 15U wins against Maple Lake

MAPLE LAKE — Eli Tautges went 3-5 with a double and two runs scored in Brainerd VFW 15U’s 11-6 win over Maple Lake Wednesday. June 30. Brannon Amundson pitched five innings and struck out seven while Landon Meyer pitched two innings and struck out two. Amundson also tallied three hits,...
Springfield, MABoston Herald

‘Party like it’s 1985’: Hopkins Academy wins first state baseball title in 36 years

SPRINGFIELD — Like most programs, the Hopkins Academy baseball team has a ritual, albeit somewhat unique. Whenever the year concludes, a senior on the roster selects a junior as the honorary recipient of a 6-foot tall wooden replica of a giraffe, and it usually goes to a player who is expected to lead the team the following season. Prior to graduating in 2020, former Golden Hawks star Aidan Michalak chose Jack Feltovic, and after Saturday’s events, it looks like he made the correct pick.
Oberlin, OHChronicle-Telegram

Baseball: Lake Erie Warhawks score six in first inning, bash Bulls

OBERLIN — Any starting pitcher will tell you: "Give me six runs in the first inning and life is bliss." Ben Bliss, that is, a graduate of Wellington currently at Heidelberg, had that luxury Monday night at Oberlin College as the Lake Erie Warhawks stormed past the B2 Bulls 9-2 in Western Reserve Collegiate League play.
Colorado Statenorthglenn-thorntonsentinel.com

State 4A baseball: Ponderosa splits with Holy Family, wins state title

PUEBLO -- Ponderosa High School captured the state 4A baseball title the hard way June 26. The Mustangs topped Holy Family 11-2 in the second game of a championship doubleheader at Colorado State University-Pueblo. It seemed like every time the Tigers rallied, the Mustangs had an answer. Izaak Siefken led...
Danvers, MADaily Item

St. John’s Prep baseball wins Division 1 North title

DANVERS — Behind a pair of clutch home runs and a gutsy pitching performance, the No. 4 St. John’s Prep baseball team added another piece of hardware to its trophy case after taking down No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury 4-2 to win the Division 1 North title Monday afternoon at Pete Frates Field.
Rockford, ILWIFR

Lutheran wins first summer league title

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After an undefeated season in 2020, Lutheran starts 2021 right by winning it’s first summer league title at Rockford East High School. The Crusaders beat Guilford 58-37 to move into the championship game against East. The E-Rabs beat Harlem in double overtime to advance. In the...
High SchoolWashington Post

Woodgrove falls one win short of the first baseball state title in school history

Woodgrove High headed into Saturday’s Virginia Class 5 baseball state championship game with a chance to do something it had never done — win the whole thing. The Wolverines were supposed to move up to Class 5 last season, but with the coronavirus pandemic scrapping the season, this was their first shot on the higher level. But on its own home field in Purcellville, Woodgrove’s dream season came up a win short Saturday. The Wolverines fell, 11-2, to Virginia Beach’s Cox High in the championship game, giving the Falcons their first state title since 1996.
Sioux City, IASioux City Journal

PREP SOFTBALL: Sioux City East, Newell-Fonda pick up Thursday wins

SIOUX CITY — Even though the Bishop Heelan High School softball team scored three runs in the first inning, the East Black Raiders on Thursday won 6-5 at Bishop Mueller Field. Ellie Gengler had a three-hit game for the Crusaders. Newell-Fonda 5, Estherville-Lincoln Central 2: Mustangs freshman Kierra Jungers struck...
Sportskciiradio.com

Sigourney Baseball and Softball One Win from SICL Title

Heading into the final conference game of the season, the Sigourney summer teams are one win away from a South Iowa Cedar League championship. Both baseball and softball squads remain tied atop of the league with Lynnville-Sully after the Savages took care of business on Wednesday against Belle Plaine. The...
Jefferson, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

WIAA state baseball: Jefferson hoping to win state title for Heine

JEFFERSON — Amidst all the celebrating happening on the baseball field of Brodhead High School last Tuesday, there was a moment of bittersweet realization. Yes, the Jefferson baseball team had just won a WIAA Division 2 sectional final, but the Eagles knew that senior captain Aaron Heine had just played his final game in a Jefferson uniform.
Livonia, NYthelcn.com

YOUTH BASEBALL: Livonia 12U’s win Honeoye tourney title.

HONEOYE — The Livonia 12U baseball team captured first place at the Honeoye Youth Baseball Tournament over the weekend. The roster for the Honeoye Tournament included Samuel Angarano, Carter Breu, Grant Francis, Luke Henry, Aaron Kime, Jack Oliver, Colten Potts, Logan Presler, Carter Richardson, Brody Sick, Oliver Taylor, Zachary Yamin and Caleb Martin.
Mississippi StateJacksonville Daily Progress

Baseball: Mississippi St. claims national title after win over Vandy

OMAHA, Neb. — Mississippi State’s first national championship had been building since 1985, when “Thunder and Lightning” — Will Clark and Rafael Palmeiro — were the stars on what’s known as the best team to not win a College World Series. The 2021 Bulldogs got the job done. Finally. Will...
Lodi, WIhngnews.com

Heyroth helps lead Blue Devils to first-ever state title

Propelled by three individual titles by Lucas Heyroth, the Lodi boys track team earned its first ever team state title in La Crosse last Friday. “Overall, it’s tough to put into words what winning this state title means to the community of Lodi, athletes, parents and coaches,” Lodi coach Randy Skellenger said. “This was the most difficult year of many people’s lives without a doubt and to finish up with a state team title after all we’ve endured over the last 16 months is a dream. We thought we had a shot last year as a team and that was taken away by COVID-19. Many seniors who left us to graduation didn’t’ get that chance, so this title really feels like a COVID-double state title. It’s that much more meaningful to bring this trophy home to the community and to the kids who didn’t get that chance last season. I’d be remise if I didn’t recognize our 2020 senior captains, Amanda Miller and Jack Hansen, who spoke to the team on Wednesday prior to heading to state about not taking the opportunity for granted.”
Mississippi Statewtaw.com

Mississippi State rolls to first ever CWS title

For the first time ever, Mississippi State Baseball is national champions. Will Bednar and Landon Sims narrowly missed on a combined no-hitter and the Bulldogs rolled past Vanderbilt Wednesday night, 9-0 in Game 3 of the College World Series championship. With the win, Mississippi State wraps up the year at...
Whitefish, MTDaily Inter Lake

Twins’ walk-off win gets them to title game

WHITEFISH — Jacob Polumbus’ single with none out in the eighth inning broke a 4-4 tie and the Glacier Twins stayed unbeaten at the Ed Gallo Invitational wood bat tournament, beating the North Spokane Dodgers 5-4 late Saturday. Polumbus’ hit scored Stevyn Andrachick, whose leadoff single was his third hit...
Denmark, WINBC26

Kaukauna softball, Denmark baseball both win state titles

The Kaukauna softball team and Denmark baseball team both clinched WIAA state titles Wednesday. The Galloping Ghosts beat Sun Prairie 1-0 to claim their third state championship since 2010. Junior pitcher Skyler Calmes pitched a four-hit shutout in the victory. Denmark handled Jefferson 4-1 to win its first ever state...
Baseballhometownsource.com

Baseball: Railcats win title at Bird Island

St. Louis Park Legion Post 282 baseball is off to a 7-2 start following three wins by a combined 34-7 score over the weekend (June 25-27) at the 19th annual BOLD Mudhens-hosted tournament in Bird Island. The Railcats opened the tournament with an 18-1 win over Hutchinson and a second...

Comments / 0

Community Policy