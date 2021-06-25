Newell-Fonda wins first-ever Twin Lakes baseball title

Propelled by three individual titles by Lucas Heyroth, the Lodi boys track team earned its first ever team state title in La Crosse last Friday. “Overall, it’s tough to put into words what winning this state title means to the community of Lodi, athletes, parents and coaches,” Lodi coach Randy Skellenger said. “This was the most difficult year of many people’s lives without a doubt and to finish up with a state team title after all we’ve endured over the last 16 months is a dream. We thought we had a shot last year as a team and that was taken away by COVID-19. Many seniors who left us to graduation didn’t’ get that chance, so this title really feels like a COVID-double state title. It’s that much more meaningful to bring this trophy home to the community and to the kids who didn’t get that chance last season. I’d be remise if I didn’t recognize our 2020 senior captains, Amanda Miller and Jack Hansen, who spoke to the team on Wednesday prior to heading to state about not taking the opportunity for granted.”