Montana State

Infamous Bakery That Refused Same-Sex Couple Moves To Montana

By Mike Smith
107.5 Zoo FM
107.5 Zoo FM
 16 days ago
You may remember this case back in 2013 which ended up getting national media attention, but here's a quick summary: a woman walked into a bakery in Oregon to order a wedding cake. When the bakery found out that she was marrying another woman, they refused to serve her, citing their religious beliefs. What followed was a years-long legal battle which has gone back and forth, and spurred a ton of discussion in the public about discrimination and the rights of LGBTQIA+ people.

107.5 Zoo FM

107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula, MT
107.5 Zoo FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana.

Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

UPDATE: Clearwater Junction Cow Has Returned

Montana is a great state for road trips. Not only is the scenery so amazing everywhere you look. But, each community you pass thru, regardless of size, has it's quirks. Take a place like Clearwater Junction for example. Nearly all of us have driven by the iconic "MTCow" on Highway 200. It is probably one of the most recognizable roadside landmarks in Montana. And, for some Montanans, it is the only way they can properly give directions to folks driving MT 200 or Hwy 83. "Just look for the giant cow, you can't miss it."
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula Backyard Theater Is The Most Missoula Thing Ever

Missoulians love the outdoors - and hey, that makes sense when you're surrounded by beautiful mountain landscapes with easy access to a river at all times. And one thing I've really enjoyed in Missoula recently has been outdoor entertainment, like Centerfield Cinema at Ogren Park, Hip Strip Movie Night outside the Missoula Senior Center, or live comedy and music in The Roxy Garden, right behind The Roxy Theater.
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Hiker Still Missing in Montana

Their name alone conjures up images of an intimidating and challenging climb for hikers at any experience level. Montana Search and Rescue teams continue their search for a young woman who went missing in the Beartooth Mountains north of Yellowstone Park. She is considered an experienced climber. But the days since there was any contact are mounting.
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Big Reward Offered for Stolen Missoula Bengal

Do you have the Nextdoor app? I didn't until our own pet went missing last year, but it's very handy for a lot of things, not just lost animals. If you're nosy like me you can stay abreast of what's happening around your neighborhood, whether is a string of thefts, to why emergency vehicles are in the 'hood, to neighbors helping each other with odd jobs or recommendations for services around town. You'll even get the occasional gardener who wants to unload their harvest on you.
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Parents Aren’t Loving New Start and Release Times for Missoula’s 2021-2022 School Year

It was a busy day around our place yesterday. Grandma was in town and we had to take her to the airport, some neighborhood kids kept showing up to the door wanting to play, and my daughters took advantage of the sprinklers at the community park on the 90-degree day. But that's just another day in the life when you're a kid on summer break. Just before bed last night I was talking to my six-year-old about all the fun stuff she's been doing since the school year ended. Then I did the math and realized we're now under eight weeks until the fairy tale ends and it'll be back to school time before we know it. (The first day of school for K-11 is Aug 30.)
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Montana Farm Tractor Holds Guinness World Record as the Largest

I saw a story the other day about a guy setting the Guinness World Record for stacking M&M's on top of each other. The new record was five. Five? I mean, they're hard to stack because of their shape.....but seeing a bunch of excitement for somebody stacking five pieces of candy seemed like a bit much. I don't know about you - but I like world records to leave me in awe of the accomplishment. Joey Chestnut eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes on the 4th of July? Now we're talking! Or, how about the Guinness World Record holder for the largest farm tractor? I saw over the weekend that it was on display in Kalispell.....and after poking around a bit, I saw that Montana is actually home to the giant piece of equipment.
Hamilton, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Here Comes The Smoke

Monday, a wildfire west of the Bitterroot, near Dixie, Idaho, grew to 400 acres in a short time, even with fast response by air tankers. The Dixie Fire and the smaller Summit Flat Fire both put up lots of smoke that drifted into the Bitterroot Valley south of Hamilton Monday afternoon and evening. The Dixie Fire has required a warning for the public to avoid Forest Road 222 between Dixie and Red River Ranger Station. As of Tuesday morning, there are no evacuations, yet.
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Multiple Missoula Dogs Missing After Holiday Weekend

This past weekend we celebrated the 245th birthday of the United States of America. For the first time in my adult life, I spent well beyond my means on fireworks. Granted, I have spent a good chunk of change on fireworks in the past. But, this year it was ridiculous. Let's just say my credit card almost melted. I was as happy as a little kid with a bag full of fire crackers. I couldn't wait to light them off on Sunday. But, other members of my family had different feelings about the massive amount of fireworks. My dog was trying his best to be brave and join the family in the light show. Eventually he just gave up and was found hiding in his kennel. We know he was not the only furry friend that is not fond of the 4th of July.
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

67 School Age Montana Children are Missing Right Now

As of June 30th, 2021, 67 school age children are missing in Montana. I don't know about you, but that number seems extraordinarily high considering how little you hear about missing kids in the news. There's an Amber Alert or breaking news now and then, but I wouldn't have guessed this high of a number for the number of missing children in Montana on any given day, it's shocking.
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Non-Resident Hunter Offers to Sell His Montana ‘Hunting Spot’

For anyone who loves the outdoors, we are truly blessed to live in such a great state. Montana offers so many opportunities to get outside and enjoy public lands. Everything from state land to National Forest, is open to the public. But, hunting on public land can sometimes create issues. Because some people believe that they can somehow claim public land as their own. I cannot tell you how many times I have had another hunter try to run me off of public land. Claiming that it is their "spot." That is not how public land works. The land is open for everyone to use.
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Be Careful: Another Missoula Bear Sighting

If I was to rate my camping experience - it would be low to non-existent. I've "camped" before but it always involved an RV or a camper to sleep in. I mean, if I'm having a weekend of fun, why would I want to sleep on the ground when there's an invention that lets me sleep on a bed? Plus, running water, a fridge, and electricity.....all the comforts of home. But we were invited to do some camping with friends last month and ended up buying a tent and sleeping out under the stars. And a story like the one I saw today is exactly why I laid there in that tent thinking about all the possible ways I could meet my demise while camping.
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

How to Keep Babies and Aquariums Cool During the Montana Heat Wave

Everyone is complaining about the unusually high three digit temperatures in Montana and across the Northwest, I've seen a lot of whining about ruined gardens, lawns, and flower beds. People are trying to keep themselves, and their pets, cool during these 90 plus degree days, but don't forget about your fish. And it's tough to cool down suffering newborns and infants who can't stay hydrated with water. It sucks for everyone. In fact, more than 90% of Montana is facing "abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions" according to the local news.
Stevensville, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Stevensville’s Fort Owen Is Open Again

Historic Fort Owen State Park officially re-opened to the public today, July 1. Major John Owen built Fort Owen in the Bitterroot Valley in 1850. Over the years, much of the fort fell victim to the weather until it became at Montana State Park. Even then, the age of the buildings required more work.

