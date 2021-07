As a person who lives alone and was single for most of the pandemic, I was often envious of my cohabitating friends. They looked so safe and nested in their pandemic pillow forts. But now the pandemic is, for all intents and purposes, over for the vaccinated. And couples who weathered the storm together are facing a new challenge: post-pandemic separation anxiety. I asked therapists how couples who survived the pandemic together can now learn to thrive as they move into a new normal.