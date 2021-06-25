Cancel
Energy Industry

Avitas delivers on new contract to provide continuous methane emissions monitoring for Roeslein Alternative Energy

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvitas will install its LUMEN™ Terrain methane emissions monitoring technology at the additional 18 RAE sites over the next two months and expects the overall system to be fully operational by end of the summer. The LUMEN Terrain platform uses advanced sensor and AI technology to detect leaks from geotextile tarps covering RAE’s lagoons that capture biogas emitted from animal waste through the natural process of anaerobic digestion. Data received through continuous monitoring is processed in the cloud and sent to a computer dashboard to notify RAE teams of action needed to address methane emissions.

#Methane Emissions#Energy Technology#Computer Vision#Avitas#Lumen Terrain#Rng#Digital Solutions#Ai#Lumen Sky#Northeast Natural Energy#Miq#Nyse#Bkr
