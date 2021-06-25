Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stock close higher, S&P 500 has best week since February

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUhgY_0afEOTun00

Stocks ended mostly higher Friday, helping the S&P 500 index close out its best week since February. It's a notable turnaround for the market, which only the previous week had its worst week since February on concerns about inflation.

The S&P 500 index closed up 14.21 points, or 0.3%, to 4,280.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.02 points, or 0.7%, to 34,433.84 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 9.32 points, or 0.1%, to 14,360.39. With Friday's gains, the S&P 500 index ended the week up 2.7%, its best five-day period since Feb. 5 .

The Dow's gains were driven by a surge in Nike, which reported blowout earnings late Thursday and gave investors a strong outlook for the year. Nike rose 15.5%.

Markets have calmed since the Federal Reserve surprised investors last week by saying it could start raising short-term interest rates by late 2023, earlier than expected, if recent high inflation persists. The calming of investors' nerves has largely helped the market undo the damage from the previous week.

Investors got another data point on inflation on Friday. The Commerce Department said inflation tied to a gauge of consumer spending that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve increased 0.4% in May and is up 3.9% over the past 12 months, well above the Fed's 2% target for annual price increases.

“Today’s inflation data should calm some nerves about runaway inflation. Remember, the PCE is the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation, and it very well could be near a peak in inflation," Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial, wrote in an email to investors.

Investors are also embracing a bipartisan deal for infrastructure spending. President Biden and a group of Democrat and GOP senators were able to reach a near $1 trillion deal to build out numerous parts of the country's infrastructure, including roads, rails and ports. The plan, costing $973 billion over five years, is the culmination of months of talks, and a larger spending plan from President Biden is still possible later this year.

FedEx fell 3.6% after the company announced it would increase its spending to reduce delivery delays across its network.

Virgin Galactic jumped 38.9% after the company got approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to start its flights into space, the final approval the company to begin commercial spaceflight.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
42K+
Followers
52K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P 500#Infrastructure#Inflation#Nasdaq Composite#Dow#Nike#The Federal Reserve#The Commerce Department#Fed#Pce#Lpl Financial#Democrat#Gop#Virgin Galactic#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksHerald Tribune

STREETWISE: Nothing seems to scare the S&P 500 index

The S&P 500 index is giving the impression that nothing can stop it. Not the Federal Reserve, not the Delta variant, not even old-fashioned fear and greed has been able to slow its rise. In fact, the S&P 500 index recently saw its seventh high in row, the longest streak since 1997.
StocksNECN

Stock Futures Are Flat After Market Sell-Off

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Thursday after the major indexes fell amid concerns of a slowdown in economic growth. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 25 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures each dipped 0.10%. Thursday's losses came as the proliferation of the...
StocksBirmingham Star

U.S. stocks drop after weak economic data

NEW YORK, July 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks fell noticeably on Thursday as investors pored through newly-released economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 259.86 points, or 0.75 percent, to 34,421.93. The S&P 500 decreased 37.31 points, or 0.86 percent, to 4,320.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 105.28 points, or 0.72 percent, to 14,559.78.
Stocksactionnewsnow.com

US stocks rebound even as Delta variant worries remain

Wall Street is sharply in the green Friday, on course for new record highs as stocks rebound from the prior session's selloff. On Thursday, concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, along with wonkiness in the bond market, where the 10-year US Treasury yield fell to its lowest rate since February, weighed on the market and knocked stocks off their record highs.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.30%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Financials, Basic Materials and Oil & Gas sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.30% to hit a new all time high, while the S&P 500 index climbed 1.13%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 0.98%.
StocksArkansas Online

U.S. stocks tumble amid global recovery concerns

Stocks closed lower Thursday on Wall Street as bond yields fell again and investors turned cautious after the market's recent run of record highs. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, weighed down by a broad slide driven mainly by technology, financial, industrial and communication companies. The benchmark index's pullback comes a day after it hit its eighth all-time high in nine trading days.
Stocksklif.com

Wall Street Is Chasing the Value Trade Beyond U.S. Stocks

As Wall Street ponders the longevity of the value trade after a miserable few weeks of performance in the U.S., outside of the country it could be just getting started. For all the dominance of megacap growth names, American stocks led the world during the cyclical upswing in the first half of the year — and that means other regions are now primed for a catch-up.
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street rises as cyclical stocks rebound after selloff

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Friday as shares of companies that benefit from economic restart including energy firms and banks rebounded after a selloff, helping erase some losses triggered by growth worries earlier in the week. Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were higher, with...
Posted by
Daily Herald

Asian shares slip after Wall Street retreat, bond yields dip

BANGKOK -- Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday after stocks pulled back from their recent record highs on Wall Street as bond yields fell and investors turned cautious. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Shanghai but rose in Hong Kong. U.S. futures were higher and the yield...
StocksNBC Connecticut

The Two Most Important Charts in the Bond Market, According to Traders

It's been a rocky week for stocks as falling yields raised fears the global economic recovery from the pandemic will come in fits and starts. On Thursday, the 10-year yield touched 1.25%, its lowest level since February. The S&P 500 is set to close out the week barely positive. CNBC's...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Stocks Rally to New Records; Cyclicals Lead as Bond Yields Bounce

US stocks rallied to new records Friday, with cyclicals and growth back in favor as buyers of Thursday's dip brushed off concerns about the spread of the more infectious COVID-19 Delta variant. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% to 4,369.55, the Nasdaq Composite gained 1% to 14,701.92 and the Dow Jones...
StocksPosted by
WGAU

Stocks close higher, led by gains for tech; bond yields drop

Wall Street capped a day of choppy trading Wednesday with more record highs for stocks and another drop in bond yields that sends mixed signals about investors' confidence in the market. The S&P 500 recovered from an early stumble and rose 0.3% to an all-time high. The benchmark index snapped...
StocksLife Style Extra

US close: Stocks end session higher following FOMC minutes

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 closing at a fresh record higher after snapping a seven-day winning streak in the previous session. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.30% at 34,681.79, while the S&P 500 was 0.34% higher...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks tumble as flight to safety drops 10-year yield to lowest since February

U.S. stock markets were under pressure Thursday as the spreading of COVID-19 variants sparked concerns over global growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 256 points, or 0.74%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.85% and 0.72%, respectively. The selling tipped both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite off of Wednesday's all-time highs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy