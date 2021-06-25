Kenbridge looks to CRC for help
The Town of Kenbridge is looking to the Commonwealth Regional Council (CRC) for possible help in grant funds that may help with the repair of sewer lines. "The town has installed 28 residential grinder pumping stations to the annexed area on South Broad Street," Kenbridge Town Manager Tony Matthews said. "The sewer lines receiving the new volume need some repair. We would like to get them lined before we start having to replace the piping.