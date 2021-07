Decades after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled the state’s school funding formula violates the constitution, Ohio has a new system in place. Decades after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled the state’s school funding formula violates the constitution, Ohio has a new system in place. After almost four years of planning, the Fair School Funding Plan seemed to hit a dead-end when it was abandoned without Ohio Senate passage at the end of Ohio’s 133rd General Assembly However, after once again passing the Ohio House and being folded into the new two-year state budget, the overhaul of Ohio’s out-of-date school funding formula system emerged largely intact. Former state Rep. John Patterson (D-Jefferson) spearheaded the plan with current Speaker of the House Bob Cupp...