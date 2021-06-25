Makeup Artist Raoúl Alejandre Lets His Inner Child Steer His Creativity
Raoúl Alejandre is having the year many makeup artists dream of—he was recently announced as Valentino Beauty’s Global Makeup Ambassador, bringing his signature style to the iconic fashion house’s new foray into luxury beauty. Citing Serge Lutens, Richard Avedon, and old Hollywood glamour as his influences, he takes a multidisciplinary approach to makeup, pulling elements of art and design into his often intricate looks, whether it’s gothic liner on Willow Smith for the cover of V, understated glam on Lil Nas X at the BBMAs, or a MAC campaign with Alexa Demie.www.wmagazine.com