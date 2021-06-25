Makeup Artist Raoúl Alejandre Lets His Inner Child Steer His Creativity

When it comes to makeup, we Latinas have a lot of buying power. In fact, a 2015 Nielsen study called our demographic the "foundation" for beauty category sales. Yet somehow, it can still be a challenge to find brands that cater to all the different skin tones that exist amongst the Latinx community. From brushes, to eyeshadow palettes and foundations of all shades, help celebrate the women that are making a difference in the makeup industry. Here's a look at some of the best makeup brands for Latinas and people of color that were also founded by Latinas. And if you want even more makeup, check out these successful Black-owned beauty brands, too.