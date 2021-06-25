Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Makeup Artist Raoúl Alejandre Lets His Inner Child Steer His Creativity

wmagazine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaoúl Alejandre is having the year many makeup artists dream of—he was recently announced as Valentino Beauty’s Global Makeup Ambassador, bringing his signature style to the iconic fashion house’s new foray into luxury beauty. Citing Serge Lutens, Richard Avedon, and old Hollywood glamour as his influences, he takes a multidisciplinary approach to makeup, pulling elements of art and design into his often intricate looks, whether it’s gothic liner on Willow Smith for the cover of V, understated glam on Lil Nas X at the BBMAs, or a MAC campaign with Alexa Demie.

www.wmagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa Demie
Person
Richard Avedon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Makeup Artists#Creativity#Sensitive Skin#Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Hair CarePosted by
Glamour

These ’70s Hair Trends Will Be Everywhere This Summer

We've revisited the ’90s; we've done butterfly clips, straightened tendrils, scrunchies, and Rachel Green–style plastic claw clasps. So where to next? Well, ’70s hair trends just called, and they're ready for a revival. This season, brush up on Farrah Fawcett, Diana Ross, Stevie Nicks, and Brigitte Bardot. All four are...
MakeupPosted by
Variety

The Best Face Sunscreens According to Hollywood Makeup Artists

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Amidst the endless serums and moisturizers that exist in the world, one product...
Entertainmentbestproducts.com

20 Gifts for Artists That Will Inspire Creativity

When it comes to choosing gifts for your artsy and creative friends, it can quite a challenge. You want to show them how much you mean to them, and while a bottle of wine or another mug is a nice gesture, it just doesn't seem to cut it after a while. This year, give your friend something they will treasure forever, something that is meant just for them.
Skin CareEsquire

How Painting Helped This Artist Make Peace With His Skin Condition

Artist DaQuane Cherry approaches his creative process as if his characters woke up on the set of their own movie. The New York-based creative paints his signature teddy bear figures into iconic Hollywood scenes and on viral pop-culture images to the tune of their own film-worthy soundtrack. But oftentimes, Cherry finds the best way to get into the zone creatively is to step into character himself. “I like to change my look and my style and hair just because that’s the character I want to play for that day,” he says. “It’s fun, and it helps me to create.”
Makeupnewbeauty.com

Olivia Palermo Dishes on Her Everyday Makeup and Skin-Care Philosophy

This article first appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of New Beauty. Click here to subscribe. In true Olivia Palermo fashion, the designer and entrepreneur is approaching her debut beauty line the same way she does her wardrobe: “When I get dressed, it’s to tell a story; the same thing is possible through makeup.” Playing on sensorial textures and a spectrum of hues inspired by the runway, Palermo is excited about what’s to come for Olivia Palermo Beauty. “We laid the foundation, now it’s time to build collections.”
MakeupRedbook

10 Makeup Brands for Latinas, Founded by Latinas

When it comes to makeup, we Latinas have a lot of buying power. In fact, a 2015 Nielsen study called our demographic the "foundation" for beauty category sales. Yet somehow, it can still be a challenge to find brands that cater to all the different skin tones that exist amongst the Latinx community. From brushes, to eyeshadow palettes and foundations of all shades, help celebrate the women that are making a difference in the makeup industry. Here's a look at some of the best makeup brands for Latinas and people of color that were also founded by Latinas. And if you want even more makeup, check out these successful Black-owned beauty brands, too.
Beauty & Fashionfashionista.com

Must Read: Bergdorf Goodman Expands Beauty Offering, the Resurgence of Y2K Fashion Trends

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. On Friday, Bergdorf Goodman introduced an overhauled version of its beauty department. Per James Manso of WWD, "The retailer will be launching a new beauty edit centered around new innovations in beauty, ranging from technologically advanced products to those with natural ingredients. Dubbed the BG Beauty Edit, the new curation will live both in brick-and-mortar and online." Bergdorf Goodman is also set to launch a "Men's Self-Care Shop" stocked with grooming products on Aug. 18. {WWD}
Designers & Collectionswmagazine.com

Isa Boulder Wants to Revive the Craft of Cool Knitwear

The fashion brand Isa Boulder has redefined the idea of the “awkwardly sexy” aesthetic (think: high-cut, silky, clingy bikinis and thin, futuristic-looking knitwear straight from your favorite ‘90s music video). Designers Cecilia Basari and Yuli Suri launched Isa Boulder three years ago as a Bali-based bespoke swimwear label, after being inspired by local Balinese craftspeople who specialized in making bathing suits. They have since become known in the emerging designer space—their pieces are sold on MatchesFashion, Net-a-porter, and SSENSE and have been worn by the likes of Megan Thee Stallion.
Designers & Collectionstatler.com

The most stunning beauty looks from Paris Haute Couture Week

‘The inspiration was rock, with a bit of punk,’ explains hair stylist Damien Boissinot. ‘It’s an inverted braid, starting from the neck to the front, and slicked down on the sides. The end of the braid is pinned and twisted in front, and a few hairs are left out of place for a rock look.’ The finished plait, which alludes to a modern Chanel version of a mohawk, is topped with a black bow with an extra long ribbon that hangs down the models’ backs. ‘The longer ribbon is cooler. It gives real attitude for the silhouette.’
PetsTODAY.com

What is dolphin skin? What to know about the viral beauty trend

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. First, there was slugging....
Skin Carefashionisers.com

Must Try Fashion and Beauty Trends

Your Complete Guide to Trends You Might Have Missed. The fashion and beauty world moves ever forward, even during a pandemic. So while you may not be up-to-date on all the latest, it is out there for you to explore. Read on for a comprehensive guide to ensure that when you do step out, your look is on point.
Hair CareRefinery29

This Is The Only Hair Product That Minimises My Split Ends

Back when travelling abroad wasn't such a logistical nightmare, you might have spotted haircare brand It's A 10 while perusing the jam-packed beauty aisles of New York drugstores like CVS and Duane Reade. If, like me, you're also very nosy, you'll have noticed shoppers filling their baskets — and for good reason: the five-star reviews don't lie.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Looking for Summer Outfit Inspiration? Let the Men’s Street Style Set in Paris Be Your Guide

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Spring 2022’s menswear shows have come and gone, but the street style as seen on showgoers have a long-lasting impact. With the return of in-person shows, it’s no surprise that the guests’s ensembles were on point—and we couldn’t help but notice the men’s style in particular. There was look after look of effortlessly cool summer outfits, many of which we’d happily recreate.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Paris Fashion Week Returns, Making The Case For In-Person Haute Couture

For over a year and a half, the global fashion industry — and haute couture in particular — has struggled without live fashion and film red carpet events. This week, haute couture designers gathered in Paris to show their new collections. Designers, buyers and the international press assembled to see the 33 brands showing their collections on the runway.
Skin Carewmagazine.com

An Honest Review of Lancôme’s Génifique Anti-Aging Serum

Lancôme’s Génifique anti-aging serum has been a hero product of the classic beauty brand for years. But recently, the French makeup and skincare company revisited its formulation for the Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum, revamping the ingredients list to include seven prebiotics and probiotics, including sugars, amino acids, and lipids to provide nutrients. The new formula claims to visibly improve radiance in just seven days. Did it work? Four W editors between the ages of mid-20s to late 40s, gave it a try and recorded their honest answers.
Hair CareElite Daily

The 8 Best Hair Gels For Flake-Free Styling

When you want to create hairstyles that hold up to wind, humidity, and more, turn to the best hair gels, which come in flake-free formulas which work for your hair type and offer strong holds to keep your preferred look in place. To find a flake-free formula, keep an eye out for gels with the word “copolymer” in the ingredient list. Hair gels often include polymers to keep your strands in place, and copolymers (aka blends of two or more polymers) can be stronger and more flexible than single polymers, making them less prone to flaking.
MakeupIn Style

I'm a Beauty Writer, and the Under-Eye Concealer I Swear By Is Nearly Half-Off

As a beauty writer, I've tried a host of concealers for beauty roundups, gift guides, and awards. As you can probably imagine, there have been good and bad ones, and a few that have ranked as outstanding. One concealer that stands out is the Extra Shot Concealer from Marc Jacobs — it's literally like a shot of caffeine for my skin (which is prone to dark under-eye circles and blemishes). And right now, you can get it for nearly half-off at Sephora.

Comments / 0

Community Policy