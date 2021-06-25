Cancel
Rockford, IL

Catch Savage Gardens Is At Nicholas Conservatory

By Joe Dredge
1440 WROK
1440 WROK
 16 days ago
NOTE: This is not the Australian band but an awesome exhibit with carnivorous plants. But please feel free to play their 1997 hit Truly Madly Deeply while reading this post. We had Laura Gibbs Green on this morning to let us know what to do over the weekend and she was absolutely jazzed about the new exhibit at Nicholas Conservatory. You can pause the Savage Garden for a second and listen to the interview here. Come for the information, stay to hear me try out a joke that bombs HORRIBLY.

