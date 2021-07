Stranger Things is about to go on a Goonies-style adventure. Fans are still eagerly anticipating the fourth season of Netflix's hit streaming series, which constantly pays homage to the popular culture of the 1980s. An upcoming Stranger Things comic book from Dark Horse Comics, Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen, will send the Hawkins kids on an adventure in the style of 1985's The Goonies. Bob Newby, played in Stranger Things by The Goonies star Sean Astin, features prominently on Kyle Lambert's variant cover homaging the children's adventure movie. You can see the variant and Marc Aspinall's main cover to the first issue of the series below.