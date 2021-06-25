Cancel
George Floyd family to speak at Chauvin sentencing

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn attorney for George Floyd's family says family members are feeling anxious as they wait to hear the sentence for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. (June 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/14e9506326e34d6bbc98dbb1ed748167.

George Floyd
#Minneapolis Police#Breaking News#Ap Archive
Public Safetywmar2news

Chauvin sentencing: Was the 22.5-year sentence appropriate?

On Friday, a judge sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to more than 22 years in prison for his role in the murder of George Floyd last May. While the judge in the case could have given Chauvin a sentence as long as 40 years, Minnesota's attorney general over the weekend said the punishment was appropriate.
Public SafetyThe Free Press

Reader Response: Readers support Chauvin sentence

A majority of area respondents say they support Derek Chauvin’s prison sentence for killing George Floyd, according to a Free Press online question. Out of 255 total respondents, 144 voters — more than 56% — agree with the 22 1/2 years in prison Chauvin was sentenced to. Another 111 respondents opposed the sentence.
Aberdeen, MSwtva.com

Aberdeen native speaks about witnessing George Floyd's death

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of George Floyd brought nationwide protests and calls for police reform. One eyewitness at the arrest of George Floyd has ties to Monroe County. Charles McMillian grew up in Aberdeen but, he was a long way from the farms and fields of his youth...
Minneapolis, MNMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Chauvin sentence points to all that remains undone

Three more cops to convict; past cases need reopening. “[Derek Chauvin] treated Mr. Floyd without respect and denied him the dignity owed to all human beings and which he certainly would have extended to a friend or neighbor.” In that statement Judge Pete Cahill, pronouncing sentencing upon former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, captured the history of American race relations.
Los Angeles, CA740thefan.com

LA cop cleared of wrongdoing for George Floyd ‘Valentine’

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles police officer who shared a photo of George Floyd with the words “you take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format has been cleared of wrongdoing and will not face any punishment. The officer, who has not been named publicly, was found not guilty...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Daily News

Minnesota prosecutors ask judge in Derek Chauvin murder trial to acknowledge trauma of girls who witnessed George Floyd’s death

Prosecutors in Minnesota have called into question a conclusion made by the judge who oversaw former police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, asserting that the children who witnessed the killing of George Floyd were not traumatized by the incident. When Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22½ years in prison last month, he cited two aggravating factors for giving the ex-cop a more ...
Southfield, MIfox2detroit.com

Chauvin Sentencing, policing & racial bias

On Let it Rip Weekend, we discuss the Derek Chauvin sentencing. And do police treat black and white drivers differently? Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren, Attorneys Ven Johnson & Terry Johnson weigh-in.
Anderson, INPosted by
The Herald Bulletin

Locals react to Juneteenth designation, Chauvin sentence

ANDERSON – The designation of Juneteenth as a federal holiday represents to some civil rights advocates a significant step forward in the ongoing struggle for racial equity. “I’m on the side of the fence where there’s still more work to do,” local activist Terrell Brown said Saturday during an informal weather-delayed Juneteenth gathering at Jackson Park.

