VP Harris visits US-Mexico Border in Texas

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she's been in a pensive mood lately, having spent recent days writing a victim impact statement ahead of the sentencing of an anti-government extremist who took part in a plot to kidnap and kill her last year. Her statement, which will be revealed in federal court on sentencing day next month, has forced her, she says, to take stock of what she's been through over the past year and what that portends for the nation going forward. "We've come to a dangerous moment in our nation where it's not just about disagreement, it's about threats of violence," she tells Newsweek.