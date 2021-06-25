Cancel
Mississippi State

EXPLAINER: Mississippi's efforts to help low-income tenants

By LEAH WILLINGHAM
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent.

Related
Virginia StateWSET

EXPLAINER: How Virginia is helping tenants with rental aid

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The end of some tenant protections by the end of next month has raised concerns that thousands of Virginia residents will be unable to afford their rent and face eviction. A federal freeze on evictions expires July 31. Expiring at the end of this month is...
Sacramento, CAeastcountytoday.net

Governor Newsom Signs Nation-Leading Rent Relief Program for Low-Income Tenants, Eviction Moratorium Extension & Additional Legislation

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed legislation to extend the state’s eviction moratorium through September 30, 2021 and clear rent debt for low-income Californians that have suffered economic hardship due to the pandemic. Under AB 832, California will significantly increase cash assistance to low-income tenants and small landlords under...
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

Virginia passes new laws to support low-income residents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The commonwealth is stepping up efforts to help lower-income Virginians. “I think it took a pandemic for people to realize that people are really struggling to put food on the table,” Salaam Bhatti with the Virginia Poverty Law Center said. Some of the public benefit laws...
PoliticsThe Daily World

Inslee details eviction ‘bridge’ to help landlords, tenants through September

Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday offered more details on the state’s “bridge” transition from the current eviction moratorium, set to expire at the end of June. In remarks released ahead of Thursday’s briefing, Inslee said his proclamation will help ease Washington “from the eviction moratorium to the housing stability programs put in place by the Legislature.”
House RentRaleigh News & Observer

Ending deposits would open doors for low-income renters in North Carolina

We are in the midst of a housing crisis in North Carolina. Over the last decade, rent costs have skyrocketed in our state, dramatically outpacing the national average, leaving many of our residents unsure of how they will afford a roof over their head. The pandemic has only exacerbated this problem, and there is significant concern about the impending end of eviction moratoriums. Once lifted, thousands of North Carolinians will be without the financial resources to quickly move into safe and secure housing. We need smart, common-sense policy solutions to make housing more accessible for our state and we need them now.
Hilo, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

New low-income housing project planned for Hilo

Construction of a 64-unit low-income housing development in Hilo is expected to begin early next year. An environmental assessment for a proposed housing development near the intersection Kukuau Street and Kapiolani Avenue found that the project will have no significant environmental impacts, with construction anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2022 and continue through the end of 2023.
Texas StatePosted by
Axios

Hundreds of Texans line up to testify on GOP voting bill

Nearly 3oo members of the public signed up to testify on a GOP-passed voting bill in the Texas Legislature that includes extensive new restrictions, according to the Texas Tribune. State of play: The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature is considering the measure in overlapping committee hearings expected to go late into the...
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Deadly Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Arizona

A researcher at Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute in Phoenix examines a slide. Screenshot via ASU Biodesign Institute | Vimeo. Although COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, genetic sequencing and a recent outbreak in Maricopa County has shown the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus is beginning to take hold in the Grand Canyon state, making up more than one in every five infections in June and accelerating rapidly.
Tulsa, OKnews9.com

Volunteers Come Together To Help Relocate Vista Shadow Mountain Tenants

TULSA, Oklahoma - Several organizations will be at the Vista Shadow Mountain apartments on Saturday to help tenants who have been forced to move out. Organizers for Volunteers of America say the main goal is to find residents a safe, secure temporary home while the apartment complex gets fixed. Johnny Resendiz is at the event and spoke with one state representative about how the community is coming together to help these people find a place to stay.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.
Politicsfoxync.com

NC Kids/Students Eligible For Summer P-EBT Will Get $375

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program helps families purchase food for children whose access to free or reduced-priced meals at school has been impacted by COVID-19 because students are learning virtually, outside of brick-and-mortar schools. The school year 2020-2021 extension of P-EBT benefits has some changes to meet the USDA requirements. Please review the “Student P-EBT Eligibility and Benefits” sections for more information. MORE DETAILS HERE.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The latest Pfizer statement has me on the edge

David M. Perry is a journalist and historian and co-author of "The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe." He is a senior academic adviser in the history department of the University of Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

What To Do When FEMA Comes Knocking….

Many of you wrote to me this week with concern about the government coming knocking at your door to force the vaccines. Remember, YOU have authority over your body. Period. They bank you people being gripped by fear. I have some (snarky — some sincere) ways to fight back!. My...
White Sulphur Springs, WVMiddletown Press

Spirit of renewal fills W.Va. city that flooded 5 years ago

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Barely two blocks off the Spa City’s now-bustling Main Street, Brad Paisley Community Park is an oasis of calm, its peacefulness punctuated by peals of laughter from a half-dozen preschoolers as their mothers quietly chat nearby. That’s the scene most days in this green...

