Lotte Kopecky takes final stage and GC at the Lotto Belgium Tour
Lotte Kopecky dominated the Muur van Geraardsbergen on Friday, winning the final stage of the Lotto Belgium Tour and with it the general classification. The Belgian national champion had been active all day, but was able to follow a move at the bottom of the final ascent of the climb, attacking two others with around 200m to go, to finish alone. Better known as a cyclocrosser, Yara Kastelijn (Plantur-Pura) was second, with Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) third, moving up a place into second overall after a combative week.