Lotte Kopecky takes final stage and GC at the Lotto Belgium Tour

Spain needed penalties to get the better of Switzerland and advance to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 on Friday, setting up a clash against Belgium or Italy who were playing each other later in Munich. European champions in 2008 and 2012, Spain beat Switzerland 3-1 on penalties after their quarter-final tie in Saint Petersburg finished 1-1 at the end of extra time, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring the winning kick. Earlier Luis Enrique's side appeared to be coasting as Jordi Alba's shot deflected in off Denis Zakaria for an own goal to put Spain ahead in the eighth minute. However, the Swiss had caused a sensation by eliminating world champions France in the last 16 and they battled back to equalise midway through the second half when a disastrous defensive mix-up between Spain centre-backs Aymeric Laporte and Pau Torres allowed Xherdan Shaqiri to score.