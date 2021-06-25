Texas A&M Football: Anonymous coach says Fisher could beat Saban

Texas A&M is generally considered to be a top ten program going into the 2021 football season and typically prognosticators have them ranked on the cusp of the top five nationally. This is carryover from the 2020 campaign when the Aggies were just on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff but ended up being ranked fourth nationally anyway on the strength of a 41-27 win in Capital One Orange Bowl. Their standing is bolstered by the fact that they return much of the two deep on a defense that was ranked in the top ten nationally in total and rushing defense last season, bring back several "super seniors" for their fifth or sixth years of eligibility, and brought in another top ten recruiting class. However, no matter what media outlets write about the Aggies, it's always even more interesting to see what opposing coaches tell Athlon about them in their annual roundup of observations on programs for their pre season magazine.