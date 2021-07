The newly renovated Keye-Mallquist Park looks absolutely amazing and there are a lot of people to thank for it. The Park District just unveiled the new and improved Keye-Mallquist Park this week after it underwent $683,000 in renovations. This is the culmination of a 2-year project that began with the Park District asking the community what improvements they would like to see in the park district and then getting direct feedback on what those improvements should be.