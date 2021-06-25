Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football Today: Early round draft road map whether you go zero-RB, RB-heavy or anything in between

By Chris Towers
CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's no one right way to draft in 2021, just like there is no one right way to draft any season. Should you go with an RB-heavy approach early on to lock in multiple studs as your base, or should you take the zero-RB approach and fade the risk at the position? What about reaching for one of the elite tight ends or quarterbacks? Should you embrace risk or play it safe? Lean on rookies, or go with the old reliables?

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#American Football#Beckett Sports#Fft#Apple#Spotify#Ppr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2021: Travis Kelce in first round for 12-team PPR?

A fantasy football mock draft for the 2021 season in a 12-team PPR league to see if going with Travis Kelce in the first round can pay off. While there are still a few weeks until the start of NFL training camp, it may well be time for your fantasy football leagues to start getting underway. And that means your drafts are approaching. There is research to be done and an opinion or two that can be formed still. However, one of the best ways managers can prepare is to dive into a fantasy football mock draft to see how other managers are approaching the 2021 season.
NFLfantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Strategy: Was Wide Receiver-Heavy Effective in 2020?

Ah, yes. The old “my Zero RB strategy is better than your Robust RB strategy” discourse that pops up in the fantasy community a few times per year is in season. Fantasy players and analysts alike have preferred strategies to give them the best chance to compete for a championship. Injuries, perceived market shares, and various factors contribute to the lack of consistency on a year-to-year basis, but analyzing the effectiveness of the previous year is crucial. “Zero RB” is just a fancy way to say “wide receiver heavy.” But was this strategy effective in 2020?
NFLplayerprofiler.com

RotoUnderworld SFB11 Mock Draft and Early Round Strategy

Scott Fish Bowl season is upon us. If you’re reading this, I’m going to safely assume you’ve at least heard of the event that marks the unofficial start to the fantasy football season. But just in case, why don’t I just drop the SFB11 league scoring settings right about here:
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 outside receivers

One of the more common clichés about the modern NFL, or the modern game of football at any level, is this: Passing is king. Teams have to throw the football to win. Of course that puts a lot of pressure on the players passing the ball, but that also makes those catching the football vitally important for offenses. Particularly the receivers on the outside, often operating without a “two-way go,” facing elite cornerback with high-level press coverage skills, and even safeties rotated in their direction.
NFLYardbarker

Is Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith a Breakout Star or on the Roster Bubble in 2021?

TRE'QUAN SMITH - 2018. Playing in 15 of 16 games as a rookie, Smith started 7 contests and played in 54% of the offensive snaps. After catching 1 of 4 targets over the first four games, he flashed his big-play capabilities on the national stage in a Monday Night victory over the Washington Redskins.
NFLfantasypros.com

Kyle Yates’ Players To Avoid (2021 Fantasy Football)

Every single year, there are players that I find myself enamored with and believe that they are absolutely worth drafting at their current ADP until I do my team-by-team projections. After taking this objective look at each team and eliminating biases from the equation, I realize that my feelings have changed on those aforementioned players.
NFLchatsports.com

Bengals News (6/26): Fantasy football mock draft

The Bengals are loaded with potential fantasy football contributors on offense, but figuring out which ones to target and in what round will prove to be quite challenging in 2021. That said, this fantasy mock draft had five Bengals being selected within the first 134 picks. PFF ranks the top...
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Fantasy Football Best Ball Draft 13.0 (Ep. 1038)

The guys (@GamblingPodcast) are joined in studio by the host of the SGPN Fantasy Football podcast Rod Villagomez (@RJVillagomez) for their latest Fantasy Football best ball draft. The guys give out their favorite fantasy football picks as they try and win the $1,000,000 prize in the Underdog Fantasy Best Ball Mania II contest. The crew talks fantasy football best ball strategy while making their picks.
NFLCBS Sports

Football Team's J.D. McKissic: Appears safe in backup RB role

McKissic appears safe in his role as Washington's No. 2 running back, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports. McKissic's solid work on passing downs makes him the top guy behind Antonio Gibson, but that doesn't mean the 195-pounder will dominate carries if Gibson gets injured. In the two games Gibson missed last season, McKissic averaged 12.0 carries for 59.5 yards and 5.5 catches for 37.0 yards, while Peyton Barber averaged 8.0 carries for 21.0 yards. Barber is still on the roster, along with fellow veteran RBs Lamar Miller and Jonathan Williams and rookie UDFA Jaret Patterson. None of the bunch is a lock for a roster spot, and it could be a wide-open competition for one or two jobs behind Gibson and McKissic. While McKissic's spot in the backfield may be secure, he doesn't figure to see as much slot work this year, after Washington added Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries and rookie third-round pick Dyami Brown in the offseason. Apart from Gibson missing significant time, it's hard to see how McKissic would even approach last year's total of 110 targets.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Cam Akers Fantasy: Will the Rams RB excel in his second year?

After one of the hottest finishes in 2020, could Rams RB Cam Akers be on his way to a breakout fantasy season and excel once again?. Once given the reins of the Los Angeles Rams’ backfield in 2020, RB Cam Akers showed he can be one of the best backs in not just fantasy football but also in the NFL. As he enters the 2021 season with a full head of steam and praise from his coaching staff, could Akers be on his way to a breakout fantasy season and excel once again?
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

2023 NFL Draft prospects to watch for fantasy football

With no time like the present and college football drawing near, here are notable 2023 NFL Draft players to watch for in fantasy football. While the 2021 NFL Draft was only a few months ago, that should not stop us from looking to future classes. There is no better time than now to get to work on your dynasty team’s future. So, we are skipping right past 2022 and getting straight into the 2023 devy class and some future fantasy football players to watch for on Saturdays in the upcoming college football season.
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football: Which 49ers RB will have the biggest 2021?

We’re in the thick of the NFL offseason and it’s officially time to start fantasy football prep. I’ll be answering the biggest questions heading into the 2021 season. Click here to read the series of questions answered so far. Most football fans would be hard pressed to name more than...
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills go CB, TE in early two-round 2022 mock draft

Oct 3, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson corner back Andrew Booth Jr. (23) makes a on-handed interception on pass intended for Virginia wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. (81) during their game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports. The 2021 NFL Draft was only two months ago...
NFLBleacher Report

Bengals RB Joe Mixon Can Be a Fantasy Football League Winner in 2021

The Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon is the most undervalued running back in fantasy football. The Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey, Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook, Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry, New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara and Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb are obvious opening-round options. Mixon is every bit worthy of a first-round target.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Fantasy Football: 12 Late-Round RBs To Target

Every fantasy manager wants to unearth the hidden gems in their fantasy football drafts. That often means targeting rookies who could explode given the right opportunity. Other times, it just means sitting back and snagging a player who failed to live up to prior hype. Or maybe you’re just as confused as I am about some of these running backs’ ADPs on Underdog Fantasy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy