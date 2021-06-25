Fantasy Football Today: Early round draft road map whether you go zero-RB, RB-heavy or anything in between
There's no one right way to draft in 2021, just like there is no one right way to draft any season. Should you go with an RB-heavy approach early on to lock in multiple studs as your base, or should you take the zero-RB approach and fade the risk at the position? What about reaching for one of the elite tight ends or quarterbacks? Should you embrace risk or play it safe? Lean on rookies, or go with the old reliables?www.cbssports.com