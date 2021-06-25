Looking to Upgrade to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 2? Check Out What is New

Good news: everyone, not just developers, can now download and install the public betas of iOS 15 for iPhones, iPadOS 15 for iPads, and watchOS 8 for Apple Watches. How stable are the betas? — I’ve had the developer betas, which the public betas are based on, installed since after the WWDC keynote earlier this month, and aside from a few bugs here and there, the software has been stable enough that I just installed the public beta on two other devices. I still don’t recommend anyone install the developer or public betas on their main devices — anything could go wrong — but if you’re set on getting a taste of Apple’s new software before they release this fall, be smart and backup your data first. Installing the public betas is pretty simple.