Looking to Upgrade to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 2? Check Out What is New

By Ali Salman
wccftech.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple announced the new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 platforms for iPhone and Android at its WWDC event earlier this month. The company also released the first beta of its operating system to developers for testing purposes. Now, the company has seen fit to release beta 2 of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to developers. If you are a developer, you can download the beta right now on your compatible iPhone and iPad models. If you are updating from iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 1, we have compiled a list of all the major additions coming with beta 2.

