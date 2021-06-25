Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos Retiring After 3 Years
Bill Moos says he will retire as Nebraska athletic director effective Wednesday. The announcement came as a surprise because the 70-year-old Moos has said publicly he wanted to stay in the job until he was comfortable the football program had been turned around. Moos hired 12 head coaches since leaving Washington State for Nebraska in October 2017. The highest-profile hires were Scott Frost in football and Fred Hoiberg in men’s basketball.nodawaybroadcasting.com