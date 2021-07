The Williams County Parks Department is shining the spotlight on their parks with a summer full of music and fun. The Williams County Parks Summer Concert Series kicks off Saturday, July 3, at Blacktail Dam, featuring local band Josie and the Whalers. The concerts will happen Fridays at parks throughout the county until August 20. This is the first year the county has held the concert series, something Parks Director Jeremy Ludlum says is a way to get the word out about the county’s parks.