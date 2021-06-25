Cancel
Protests

Afghans who worked as interpreters for US troops hold rally

By KATHY GANNON Associated Press
Times Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A small group of Afghans who worked as interpreters for the U.S. military rallied on Friday near the American Embassy in Kabul, protesting the red tape that stands in the way of their leaving Afghanistan. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.

www.timesdaily.com
