Cal Ripken District 3, 12 and Under Baseball Playoff action resulted in the Berlin-Gorham all-stars winning three games in a row to become the champions of that district. Things started out on a very positive note with a 6-2 win over Great North Woods, a game that saw Berlin-Gorham’s Nolan Lavigne just miss a perfect game. He gave up a single to center with one out in the sixth and final inning. Max Moore came in to close things out. Lavigne not only gave up just that one single, but also struck out 11 of the 17 batters he faced. Moore also had two doubles and two RBI, while Cooper Ladd had two singles, brothers Evan and Jaxson Vallie had key doubles.