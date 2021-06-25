The Tall Ships have arrived in Boothbay Harbor

The Tall Ships Festival has begun in Boothbay Harbor! The three majestic ships arrived on Thursday. The Tall Ships Festival, possible through a partnership between Tall Ships of America and Friends of Windjammer Days (FWD), features tours of three of the four ships: Nao Santa Maria – for a second time, the Privateer Lynx and, making its first appearance in the Harbor, Spirit of Bermuda. Tickets to tour all three ships are $20 in advance and $25 the day of one of the tours and are available through Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3j0xVsr. Tickets are sold for either the morning session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or the afternoon session from 1 to 4 p.m. A limited amount of tickets will be available at the FWD tent in Whale Park each of the three days. The fourth Tall Ship, Alert, will offer custom tours; visit https://bit.ly/3xJ4AqF to book.