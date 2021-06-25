Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Spielberg and Netflix? It might not be the Oscar-winning marriage you think

By Robbie Collin
Telegraph
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Misery acquaints a man with strange bedfellows,” says Trinculo in The Tempest – and after 15 pandemic-desolated months, Hollywood has gone on the industry equivalent of a crazed Tinder spree. Following the improbable coupling of Amazon and MGM last month, this week has supplied an even unlikelier hook-up. For the...

www.telegraph.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Spielberg
Person
David Fincher
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
George Gershwin
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Amblin Partners#Pre Covid#Itv News#Universal#Irishman#Fabelmans#Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
NFLPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix might be forced to make a controversial change you’re going to hate

Some streaming services provide users with an option to select a lower-priced tier with ads. Hulu and Peacock are two such examples. Netflix executives, however, have said on numerous occasions that the company will never embrace advertisements. Analyst Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson Research, however, recently issued an investor note arguing that Netflix might want to reconsider its position. According to Nathanson, Netflix is experiencing slower subscriber growth. Consequently, Netflix needs to come up with additional revenue streams to keep investors happy. Today’s Top Deal Get Alexa smart plugs with 11,000+ 5-star reviews for $4.87 each with coupon code 3591TPTU! Price: $19.49 You Save: $10.50 (35%) Coupon...
MoviesGeekTyrant

Timothy Olyphant Among New Cast Members to Join Tom Hardy in Netflix Action Thriller HAVOC

Timothy Olyphant (Justified, Fargo) has joined the cast of the Netflix action thriller Havoc. He joins previously cast Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker, as well as other new cast members Justin Cornwell (Training Day, The Umbrella Academy), Jessie Mei Li (Last Night in Soho, Shadow and Bone), and Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann. Supporting cast members include Quelin Sepulveda (Late Nights at the Movies), Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights, Magnolia), Sunny Pang (Headshot), and UFC mixed martial artist Michelle Waterson.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

What's on Netflix This Week: Fear Street, I Think You Should Leave

Ooh, spooky! That's what you'll say when you watch the trailer for Fear Street Part One: 1994-- or maybe not; I don't know you personally, that's just what I said. The R.L. Stine adaptation is one of many new offerings on Netflix this week, as is the second season of one of the best shows on TV, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.
TV & VideosEW.com

What to Watch on Tuesday: Hot dog! I Think You Should Leave is back for season 2 on Netflix

The Babies of the Year are now Little Buff Boys! Netflix's buzzy sketch show I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson is back for a new season filled with even more manic yelling, awkward workplace confrontations, and embarrassing situations involving hot dogs. The series from the delightfully demented mind of Saturday Night Live and Detroiters writer-star Tim Robinson was an instant sensation on social media after its 2019 debut, and its sophomore effort is just as memeable. Season 1 stars Sam Richardson, Patti Harrison, and Tim Heidecker are back, with hilarious new appearances from Bob Odenkirk, John Early, Julia Butters, and Paul Walter Hauser. At just six episodes, all clocking in at less than 20 minutes, the series makes for a quick binge that you'll want to return to — and spend the rest of your day quoting. (Just remember, "You gotta give.") —Jillian Sederholm.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's New HBO Series Has Big Marriage Story Energy

There's no Adam Driver or Scarlett Johansson, but we couldn't help but think about Marriage Story while watching the trailer for HBO's latest limited series. Why? Well, in the first look for Scenes from a Marriage, which arrives on HBO in September, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain find themselves navigating the highs and lows of an intimate relationship. So, you can't blame us for immediately thinking of Noah Baumbach's 2019 film that was a fixture at all the big award shows. In reality, we're likely getting déjà vu as the upcoming series is actually a remake of Ingmar Bergman's 1973 miniseries of the same name. For those...
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘Scenes From A Marriage’ Teaser: Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac Star In HBO’s Remake Of The Ingmar Bergman Classic

The world has been inundated with “prestige” dramas, as streamers and networks snatch up A-list filmmakers and major stars to appear in a huge swatch of limited series that have been arriving over the past several years. However, there’s prestige and then there’s prestige. And though the term has been watered down over the years, there’s no denying the incredible prestige that is attached to HBO’s upcoming “Scenes from a Marriage” limited series.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Casting: Goldblum, Horowitz, Mateen, Aduba

Jeff Goldblum has joined the cast of the fifth season of “Search Party ” at HBO Max. He’ll play the recurring role of Tunnel Quinn, a charismatic tech billionaire who enters a very public business partnership with Dory (Alia Shawkat). [Source: TV Line]. Bones and All. Jake Horowitz (“The Vast...
TV & VideosCollider

First 'Scenes From a Marriage' Trailer Reveals Oscar Isaac in Full Dad Mode

HBO has released the first trailer for Scenes From a Marriage, so prepare yourself for the punch to the gut of watching a married couple struggle through their life together which eventually to the destruction of their relationship. Based on the acclaimed Swedish miniseries of the same name from Ingmar Bergman, the HBO series stars Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac.
MoviesCollider

11 Great New Horror Movies Streaming in July You Can’t Miss

The summer season is usually slow when it comes to horror. However, many streaming services are still releasing new horror movies, as well as adding older ones to their catalog to keep spooky season going all year long. If you are looking for something terrifying and exciting to watch, we have got your back. Below we've put together a list of some of the best new horror movies streaming in July that you should make sure to add to your queue and prioritize on your watchlist.
MLBPosted by
AL.com

Tom Hanks’ 10 best movies ranked

Tom Hanks turns 65 today. As an actor, writer, director and producer, the 2-time Oscar-winner’s films have made nearly $10 billion worldwide. To wish the film icon a happy birthday, we’ll share our 10 favorite films of his. We’ll cover plenty of the hits you know and love, but also...
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

The double Oscar winner who left failures behind and now triumphs on Netflix

The streaming service Netflix has the power to save content or increase its popularity as high as possible. In terms of movies, we have the recent cases of Mortal Machines and Silver Skates, which were a complete failure when they were released, but they had a resounding change in platform. Now, the case is Hilary Swank, who returned to success with his latest film, Fatale.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Succession Might End Sooner Than You Think

Succession fans have had to wait a long time for the Roys to return for Season 3, and sadly, it sounds like there might not be much more time with the dysfunctional media magnates. Despite the darkly comedic HBO series quickly becoming a hit, in a June 24 interview with The Times, executive producer Georgia Pritchett revealed the show likely won’t last much longer. Get ready to savor every new episode from here on out, because it sounds like Succession probably won’t continue for more than one or two more seasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy