Spielberg and Netflix? It might not be the Oscar-winning marriage you think

The Babies of the Year are now Little Buff Boys! Netflix's buzzy sketch show I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson is back for a new season filled with even more manic yelling, awkward workplace confrontations, and embarrassing situations involving hot dogs. The series from the delightfully demented mind of Saturday Night Live and Detroiters writer-star Tim Robinson was an instant sensation on social media after its 2019 debut, and its sophomore effort is just as memeable. Season 1 stars Sam Richardson, Patti Harrison, and Tim Heidecker are back, with hilarious new appearances from Bob Odenkirk, John Early, Julia Butters, and Paul Walter Hauser. At just six episodes, all clocking in at less than 20 minutes, the series makes for a quick binge that you'll want to return to — and spend the rest of your day quoting. (Just remember, "You gotta give.") —Jillian Sederholm.