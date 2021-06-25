Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio 19 and 61 repairs to impact Crawford County roads in July

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALION – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Crawford County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. NEW IMPACTS – State Route 19, between SR 103 and New Washington Road, will close Monday, July 5 for railroad crossing repairs. The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 19 to SR 103, east on SR 103 to SR 4, north on SR 4 to U.S. 224, west on U.S. 224 to SR 19, and reverse for southbound motorists. Estimated completion: Saturday, July 10, 2021.

