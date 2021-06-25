With 'The Mysterious Benedict Society,' Tony Hale Delves Deeper Into Family Programming
Perhaps best known for his comedic work on "Veep" and "Arrested Development," Tony Hale has also been prolific in programs for younger eyeballs over the years, from "Toy Story 4″ and "Forky Asks a Question" to the adaptation of his 2014 book, "Archibald's Next Big Thing." Although he continues to work in adult fare ("Eat Wheaties!" and the upcoming "Being the Ricardos"), his recent slate is populated with family-friendly fare: "I Heart Arlo," the "Rugrats" revival, the "Clifford the Big Red Dog" movie and "The Mysterious Benedict Society" — based on the books by Trenton Lee Stewart — which sees him play identical twins Mr. Benedict and Mr. Curtain.